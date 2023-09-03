Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP-Cops Clash

Over 400 sued, 3 held in Magura, Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

GAIBANDHA, Sept 2: A case was filed against 36 BNP leaders and activists and some 300 unnamed individuals for obstructing government work and using explosives and attacking the police in Gaibandha town during the party's rally on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Zakaria of Gaibandha Sadar police station filed the case on Saturday afternoon.

Three accused have already been arrested in the case, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar police station.

The clash broke out on Friday afternoon, when BNP brought out a procession in Gaibandha on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the party.

Dr Moinul Hasan Sadiq, president of Gaibandha chapter BNP, said when their rally reached Shahid Minar area of the municipality, police obstructed them and charged batons to disperse the BNP leaders and activists.

Police also fired tear gas shells and bullets, leaving 20 leaders and activists of the BNP injured, claimed the BNP leader.

No case has been filed by BNP. However, the police filed a case against the BNP leaders and activists at Gaibandha police station this afternoon.

OC Masud Rana said the BNP took out a procession in the town without permission and the clash broke out when police tried to stop them.

A total of 28 rounds of tear gas shells and bullets were fired to disperse the BNP leaders and activists, he added.

In Magura, a case was filed against more than 100 leaders and activists of BNP over a clash with police during a procession brought out marking the 45th founding anniversary of the party in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura.

Borhan-Ul-Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said one of their sub inspectors filed the case accusing them of obstructing police from performing duty.

Among the accused, 10 were named while the rest were unnamed he said.

Leaders and activists of the upazila unit BNP gathered in front of their temporary office in the upazila sadar, marking the founding anniversary on Friday afternoon.

Police barred them from marching forward whenthey tried to enter Madhayam Bazar from Jame Masjid area on Hospital Road, triggering a clash. The BNP supporters allegedly torched a police pickup van, three motorbikes and vandalised a few business establishments.

Police opened fire to bring the situation under control and 20 people including police personnel injured.

OC Borhan said they detained 2 people during the clash.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mohamed Al-Fayed passes away
Over 400 sued, 3 held in Magura, Gaibandha
From the Moon to the Sun: India launches next space mission
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
42 unions go under water in Sirajganj
No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite spending thousands of crores of taka
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
BCL takes oath to be uncompromising about Sheikh Hasina


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft