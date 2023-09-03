Over 400 sued, 3 held in Magura, Gaibandha







Sub-Inspector Zakaria of Gaibandha Sadar police station filed the case on Saturday afternoon.



Three accused have already been arrested in the case, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar police station.

The clash broke out on Friday afternoon, when BNP brought out a procession in Gaibandha on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the party.



Dr Moinul Hasan Sadiq, president of Gaibandha chapter BNP, said when their rally reached Shahid Minar area of the municipality, police obstructed them and charged batons to disperse the BNP leaders and activists.



Police also fired tear gas shells and bullets, leaving 20 leaders and activists of the BNP injured, claimed the BNP leader.



No case has been filed by BNP. However, the police filed a case against the BNP leaders and activists at Gaibandha police station this afternoon.



OC Masud Rana said the BNP took out a procession in the town without permission and the clash broke out when police tried to stop them.



A total of 28 rounds of tear gas shells and bullets were fired to disperse the BNP leaders and activists, he added.



In Magura, a case was filed against more than 100 leaders and activists of BNP over a clash with police during a procession brought out marking the 45th founding anniversary of the party in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura.



Borhan-Ul-Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said one of their sub inspectors filed the case accusing them of obstructing police from performing duty.



Among the accused, 10 were named while the rest were unnamed he said.



Leaders and activists of the upazila unit BNP gathered in front of their temporary office in the upazila sadar, marking the founding anniversary on Friday afternoon.



Police barred them from marching forward whenthey tried to enter Madhayam Bazar from Jame Masjid area on Hospital Road, triggering a clash. The BNP supporters allegedly torched a police pickup van, three motorbikes and vandalised a few business establishments.



Police opened fire to bring the situation under control and 20 people including police personnel injured.



OC Borhan said they detained 2 people during the clash. �UNB



