Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital





Family of a housewife demanded investigation into her death due to 'wrong treatment' at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad of India.



The family members of the victim Farhana Akhter alias Dinar came up with the demand at a press briefing at Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in the city on Saturday.





She took treatment at different hospitals at home, but did not get relief. Later, on July 20, she was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda Branch Hyderabad. Different tests worth Rupee 70,000 were carried out.



Orthopedic Doctor Sunil Dachepalli told him that his wife's joint bone got enlarged and she should go under a surgery.



"I then told the doctor that my wife had allergy in anesthesia. She was hospitalised twice for taking the medicine. The doctor made a list the medicine she took," he said.



"Around 12:00pm on July 28, she was taken to an operation theater. After half an hour, I was asked if my wife had allergy in anesthesia. I then told them that I alerted them (doctors) several times about her allergy in the medicine," he said. Dr Sunil and Dr S Prashanth Reddy then said that they pushed the medicine which reacted.



She was then taken to ICU where she breathed her last around 5:55am on August 1.

