Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent


Family of a housewife demanded investigation into her death due to 'wrong treatment' at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad of India.

The family members of the victim Farhana Akhter alias Dinar came up with the demand at a press briefing at Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in the city on Saturday.
They also demanded punishment for those involved in the wrong treatment.  Reading out a written statement, husband Amin Al Mamun said that his wife was suffering from pain in her left shoulder.

She took treatment at different hospitals at home, but did not get relief. Later, on July 20, she was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda Branch  Hyderabad. Different tests worth Rupee 70,000 were carried out.

Orthopedic Doctor Sunil Dachepalli told him that his wife's joint bone got enlarged and she should go under a surgery.

 "I then told the doctor that my wife had allergy in anesthesia. She was hospitalised twice for taking the medicine. The doctor made a list the medicine she took," he said.

"Around 12:00pm on July 28, she was taken to an operation theater. After half an hour, I was asked if my wife had allergy in anesthesia. I then told them that I alerted them (doctors) several times about her allergy in the medicine," he said. Dr Sunil and Dr S Prashanth Reddy then said that they pushed the medicine which reacted.

She was then taken to ICU where she breathed her last around 5:55am on August 1.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mohamed Al-Fayed passes away
Over 400 sued, 3 held in Magura, Gaibandha
From the Moon to the Sun: India launches next space mission
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
42 unions go under water in Sirajganj
No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite spending thousands of crores of taka
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
BCL takes oath to be uncompromising about Sheikh Hasina


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft