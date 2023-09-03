Video
Home Back Page

42 unions go under water in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Water level of the country's most major rivers began to fall except for the Jamuna and the Padma were  rising on Saturday. The Brahmaputra and the Ganges were steady.

According to the statement of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) issued on Saturday, the Brahmaputra was steady, while the Jamuna was swelling.  In next 24 hours, the water level of the Brahmaputra River may start falling and the Jamuna may remain steady.

However, the Ganges was steady while the Padma River was rising, which may continue in next 24 hours.
 
The Surma-Kushiyara rivers in the North-Eastern region were steady state and may fall in next 24 hours. In next 48 hours, the flooding in the low-lying areas of Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail districts may improve, it forecast in the regular bulletin.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin, the low pressure area over Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha now lies over North Chhaattisgarh and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the centre  of the low to Assam across Gangetic West Bengal and southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

It forecast that light to moderate rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions with moderate to heavy rains at places in the country.

Our correspondent from Sirajganj reports that the water level of the Jamuna at Sirajganj and Kazipur points has crossed the danger mark and flowing above the danger mark by 17cm on Saturday. Villages in 42 unions under Sirajganj Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Chowhali, and Shahjadpur upazilas have been submerged rendering thousands of people marooned.

Our correspondents from Kurigram and Rangpur report that the waters of 16 rivers in Kurigram began to fall since Friday morning, but nearly 7,000 families in five upazilas remained marooned   without drinking water and cooked food.



