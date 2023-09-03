No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite spending thousands of crores of taka







After spending thousands of crores of taka, sourced mostly from foreign loans, into the projects over the years, there is no respite of the city people from the sorrow of waterlogging.



Low areas of the city usually went under knee-deep water even a moderate rainfall. Besides, during the high tide in full moon low areas go under water.

According to a report of Chattogram City Corporation, over 40 per cent areas of the port city went under water after heavy rainfall coupled with high tide this year.



Moreover, fresh areas are being inundated every year.



According to concerned authorities, four mega projects at Tk 11,379 crore are being implemented under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Water Development Board (WDB).



The government released an amount of Tk 6,170 crore during the last few years.



But strangely, there is no symptom of improvement of waterlogging this year.



According to the report over 50 per cent of the allocations for the projects have so far been spent without any improvement.



Eminent personalities of the city opined that the commercial city of Chattogram is grappling with a persistent waterlogging problem due to conflicts and a lack of coordination among service-providing agencies responsible for drainage systems.



Dredging the Karnaphuli River to alleviate the drainage problem that affects the port city should be carried out.



Waterlogging is such an age-old problem in Chattogram that it has become sort of a tradition for the port city, causing havoc and choking economic activities year after year - without even a hint of a solution.



The CDA, CCC and WDB spent Tk 6,170 over the last few years on tackling the waterlogging issue, but little improvement has been witnessed so far.



A lack of funding is clearly not the issue here. Moreover, unplanned urbanisation has compounded this problem several-fold, disrupting the day-to-day lives of the port city citizens, while slowing down trade and commerce in the region.



The CCC and CDA are blaming each other for the persisting waterlogging issue. During this August alone, a few days of torrential downpour waterlogged at least 50 areas of the port city.



The 1961 Master Plan of Chattogram shows 70 canals in the city, but this number has dwindled to 57. Many surviving canals are now on the verge of extinction.



The 1995 master plan mentions digging of four new canals, and reforming the old ones. But this plan has been ignored in favour of four projects worth more than Tk 11,000 crore. The authorities have already spent Tk 6,170 crore on these initiatives.



There are now a total of 57 canals in the entire city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under four on-going projects.



But CCC has taken the digging works the rest 21 canals. In this connection CCC will appoint a consultant very soon. Earlier, CCC invited tenders for appointment of consultants in which four organisations responded.



CCC sources said, the appointment of the consultant will be completed in the next week. The consultant will prepare a Development of Project Proposal (DPP) for the project.



