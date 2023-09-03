Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite spending thousands of crores of taka

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 2: The waterlogging problem has now turned into a sorrow of the Port city, Chattogram.

After spending thousands of crores of taka, sourced mostly from foreign loans, into the projects over the years, there is no respite of the city people from the sorrow of waterlogging.

Low areas of the city usually went under knee-deep water even a moderate rainfall. Besides, during the high tide in full moon low areas go under water.

According to a report of Chattogram City Corporation, over 40 per cent areas of the port city went under water after heavy rainfall coupled with high tide this year.

Moreover, fresh areas are being inundated every year.

According to concerned authorities, four mega projects at Tk 11,379 crore are being implemented under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Water Development Board (WDB).

The government released an amount of Tk 6,170 crore during the last few years.

But strangely, there is no symptom of improvement of waterlogging this year.

According to the report over 50 per cent of the allocations for the projects have so far been spent without any improvement.

Eminent personalities of the city opined that the commercial city of Chattogram is grappling with a persistent waterlogging problem due to conflicts and a lack of coordination among service-providing agencies responsible for drainage systems.

Dredging the Karnaphuli River to alleviate the drainage problem that affects the port city should be carried out.

Waterlogging is such an age-old problem in Chattogram that it has become sort of a tradition for the port city, causing havoc and choking economic activities year after year - without even a hint of a solution.

The CDA, CCC and WDB spent Tk 6,170 over the last few years on tackling the waterlogging issue, but little improvement has been witnessed so far.

A lack of funding is clearly not the issue here. Moreover, unplanned urbanisation has compounded this problem several-fold, disrupting the day-to-day lives of the port city citizens, while slowing down trade and commerce in the region.

The CCC and CDA are blaming each other for the persisting waterlogging issue. During this August alone, a few days of torrential downpour waterlogged at least 50 areas of the port city.

The 1961 Master Plan of Chattogram shows 70 canals in the city, but this number has dwindled to 57. Many surviving canals are now on the verge of extinction.

The 1995 master plan mentions digging of four new canals, and reforming the old ones. But this plan has been ignored in favour of four projects worth more than Tk 11,000 crore. The authorities have already spent Tk 6,170 crore on these initiatives.

There are now a total of 57 canals in the entire city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under four on-going projects.

But CCC has taken the digging works the rest 21 canals. In this connection CCC will appoint a consultant very soon. Earlier, CCC invited tenders for appointment of consultants in which four organisations responded.

CCC sources said, the appointment of the consultant will be completed in the next week. The consultant will prepare a Development of Project Proposal (DPP) for the project.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mohamed Al-Fayed passes away
Over 400 sued, 3 held in Magura, Gaibandha
From the Moon to the Sun: India launches next space mission
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
42 unions go under water in Sirajganj
No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite spending thousands of crores of taka
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
BCL takes oath to be uncompromising about Sheikh Hasina


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft