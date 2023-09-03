‘Turkishdoc’ starts journey in BD

With the objectives to provide world-class healthcare services to the Bangladeshi patients at an affordable cost, 'Turkishdoc', a Turkey-based healthcare facilitating organization, has opened its Dhaka office.





The new office, located at Silver Tower, Gulshan Circle-1, was formally inaugurated by Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka, Ramis Sen, in a colorful ceremony on Friday.





Later, in the afternoon, a press conference was organised on the occasion at the 'Turkishdoc' Dhaka office premises, Gulshan in the capital.

While addressing a press conference, the Managing Partner of Turkishdoc, Arif Ahmed said Turkishdoc is not merely an agent of any particular healthcare organisation in Turkey, rather it has arrangement and preparation for providing healthcare to any Bangladeshi patient in any of Turkey's best hospitals according to the financial abilities of the patients.







He said the treatment is the basic demand and right for any human being so he or she should get the best treatment within the capacities.





Nur Karim described the overall activities of 'Turkishdoc' in his address, saying that a huge number of patients from Bangladesh usually visit to the neighbouring countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore for better treatment, but today as an alternative destination we have started working with Turkey.







Addressing the event the Turkish Ambassador said medical technology of Turkey along with modern sciences and innovations, has reached to a new height and achieved extensive acceptability worldwide so Bangladeshi patients can get benefit of these.Mehmet Taik Goksu, Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkishdoc, Ayhan Sen, Head of Operations, Efy Gul, Director, Nur Karim Robin, Country Head, Bangladesh and Arif Ahmed, Managing Partners of 'Tarkishdoc' also spoke on the occasion.He said the market is highly competitive today and they will survive who can provide quality services with affordable costs.