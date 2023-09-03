Seminar on 4IR, SDG for boosting bilateral relation held at RU





RU's Faculty of Engineering hosted the seminar titled "University-Industry Collaboration to meet the 4IR and SDG" at its lecture gallery discussing and devising ways and means on how to attain the cherished goal through formulating a roadmap besides making the bilateral relation between university and industry more effective.

RU Pro-vice-chancellor (Administration) Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest while Pro-vice-chancellor (Academic) Prof Humayun Kabir, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Sheikh Yousuf Harun and Director Drug Administration Department Dr Akib Hossain spoke as special guests.

Retired Prof from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Shahjalal Science and Technology University Prof Muhammad Jafar Iqbal addressed the opening session as guest of honour with Dean of the Engineering Faculty Prof Abu Zafar Muhammad Towhidul Islam in the chair.

