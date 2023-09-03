Two killed in road accidents in capital





The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhadul Islam Shihab, 23, son of Abdus Sattar from Matlab Uttar Police Station of Chandpur district and Md. Kawsar, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Keranigang upazila in Dhaka district.

DMCH police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Bachchu Mia told BSS that two people died in the accident.

The first accident occurred when an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed the motorcycle while driving on the Postogola Bridge last night. When they fell on the bridge and injured seriously, the police rescued them and taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Shihab dead, said ASI Saiful Islam of Shyampur police station.

Police said, in another accident, a motorcycle rider lost control over steering on the slope of the bridge of Kadamtoli police station around 10:30pm. Leaving Kawsar seriously injured. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the city's Postogola and Kadomtoli areas on Friday.The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhadul Islam Shihab, 23, son of Abdus Sattar from Matlab Uttar Police Station of Chandpur district and Md. Kawsar, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Keranigang upazila in Dhaka district.DMCH police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Bachchu Mia told BSS that two people died in the accident.The first accident occurred when an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed the motorcycle while driving on the Postogola Bridge last night. When they fell on the bridge and injured seriously, the police rescued them and taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Shihab dead, said ASI Saiful Islam of Shyampur police station.Police said, in another accident, a motorcycle rider lost control over steering on the slope of the bridge of Kadamtoli police station around 10:30pm. Leaving Kawsar seriously injured. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia said that the bodies of the two deceased were kept at the morgue of the hospital for autopsy. �BSS