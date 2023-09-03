Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two killed in road accidents in capital

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the city's Postogola and Kadomtoli areas on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhadul Islam Shihab, 23, son of Abdus Sattar from Matlab Uttar Police Station of Chandpur district and Md. Kawsar, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Keranigang upazila in Dhaka district.
DMCH police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Bachchu Mia told BSS that two people died in the accident.
The first accident occurred when an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed the motorcycle while driving on the Postogola Bridge last night. When they fell on the bridge and injured seriously, the police rescued them and taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Shihab dead, said ASI Saiful Islam of Shyampur police station.
Police said, in another accident, a motorcycle rider lost control over steering on the slope of the bridge of Kadamtoli police station around 10:30pm. Leaving Kawsar seriously injured. Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia said that the bodies of the two deceased were kept at the morgue of the hospital for autopsy.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Turkishdoc’ starts journey in BD
Seminar on 4IR, SDG for boosting bilateral relation held at RU
Two killed in road accidents in capital
Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi
Keraniganj PS under sewage water since July
4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins
Orientation programme held at IU
JU student found hanging in rental house near campus


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft