Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:05 AM
Home City News

Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

RAJSHAHI, Sept 2: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged top-listed drug peddler with 500 kilograms of heroin in the district on Saturday night.
The arrested was identified as Farhad Hossain, 38, son of Habibur Rahman of Matikata Mallikpur village under Godagari Upazila in the district, the RAB sources said on Saturday afternoon.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Alifur Juma Mosque area under Godagari Upazila around 9:30 pm and nabbed him. The team recovered the contraband heroin from his possession.
Meanwhile, Detective Branch of District (DB) Police arrested a youth with 160 pieces of yaba pills last night. On a tip-off, a DB police team conducted a raid at Mohaddipur Mondalpara area under Bagha Upazila and nabbed the drug-trafficker with the yaba tablets red-handed.
Separate cases were recorded with the respective police station in these connections and the arrested people along with the seized goods were handed over to the police on Saturday.     �BSS



