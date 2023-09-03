Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi





The arrested was identified as Farhad Hossain, 38, son of Habibur Rahman of Matikata Mallikpur village under Godagari Upazila in the district, the RAB sources said on Saturday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Alifur Juma Mosque area under Godagari Upazila around 9:30 pm and nabbed him. The team recovered the contraband heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Detective Branch of District (DB) Police arrested a youth with 160 pieces of yaba pills last night. On a tip-off, a DB police team conducted a raid at Mohaddipur Mondalpara area under Bagha Upazila and nabbed the drug-trafficker with the yaba tablets red-handed.

