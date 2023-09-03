Keraniganj PS under sewage water since July





Hundreds of policemen, families around Thana Road have been infected with dengue and diarrhea.

According to locals, a public representative of Jinjira Union took financial advantage and connected a sewerage line from the Model Town to the old sewerage line on Thana Road in June. Since then, for the last three months, the police station premises including the mosque have been flooded with sewage water.

Due to this, the personnel of model police station are facing difficulty to use the facilities while people are not able to go to the local mosque properly for worship, they said.

Every day, school and college-going students wade through knee-deep water. Some children were injured when they fell into a sewage manhole while walking down the street.

"More than 100 policemen have been infected with diarrhea and dengue due to the dirty sewage water," the OC said. "Many of them have been admitted to the hospital. Sub-inspector Abul Kalam Azad's infant daughter became seriously ill and had to be admitted to ICU after being infected with dengue."

The OC said he has spoken to the Upazila Chairman Shahin Ahmed and the authorities concerned to get rid of this situation. �UNB

