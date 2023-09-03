Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins

4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins

A four-day long border conference between the regional commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and frontier IG of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) began on Saturday in Jassore.

The frontier talks between region commander, BGB (Jashore and Rangpur sector) and frontier inspector general (IG), BSF (South Bengal, North Bengal and Guwahati frontier) will continue till Tuesday (Sept 5,2023), said Public Relations Officer of the BGB Headquarters Md Shariful Islam.

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB's Rangpur Region Commander Brig Gen Mohammad Morshed Alam participated in the conference while IG of South Bengal Frontier Shri Ayush Mani Tiwari, IPS led a 7-member Indian delegation, he added.

The Bangladesh delegation also includes BGB's Jessore Region Commander Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed sector commanders under both regions, staff officers of BGB, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Narcotics Control, Directorate of Land Records and Survey and officials of Joint River Commission.

Apart from the IGs of BSF North Bengal and Gauhati Frontier, the Indian delegation was represented by the DIGs of the respective sectors, BSF staff officers, and the relevant officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and External Affairs of India.
Effective implementation of the Integrated Border Management Plan, enhancement of mutual trust and development of bilateral relations and various issues of mutual interest between BGB and BSF would be discussed in the conference.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Turkishdoc’ starts journey in BD
Seminar on 4IR, SDG for boosting bilateral relation held at RU
Two killed in road accidents in capital
Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi
Keraniganj PS under sewage water since July
4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins
Orientation programme held at IU
JU student found hanging in rental house near campus


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft