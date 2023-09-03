4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins A four-day long border conference between the regional commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and frontier IG of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) began on Saturday in Jassore.





The frontier talks between region commander, BGB (Jashore and Rangpur sector) and frontier inspector general (IG), BSF (South Bengal, North Bengal and Guwahati frontier) will continue till Tuesday (Sept 5,2023), said Public Relations Officer of the BGB Headquarters Md Shariful Islam.





A 21-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB's Rangpur Region Commander Brig Gen Mohammad Morshed Alam participated in the conference while IG of South Bengal Frontier Shri Ayush Mani Tiwari, IPS led a 7-member Indian delegation, he added.





The Bangladesh delegation also includes BGB's Jessore Region Commander Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed sector commanders under both regions, staff officers of BGB, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Narcotics Control, Directorate of Land Records and Survey and officials of Joint River Commission.





Apart from the IGs of BSF North Bengal and Gauhati Frontier, the Indian delegation was represented by the DIGs of the respective sectors, BSF staff officers, and the relevant officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and External Affairs of India.

Effective implementation of the Integrated Border Management Plan, enhancement of mutual trust and development of bilateral relations and various issues of mutual interest between BGB and BSF would be discussed in the conference. �UNB