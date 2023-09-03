Video
Home City News

Orientation programme held at IU

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY', Sept 2: A freshers' orientation programme was held at Islamic University in Kushtia on Saturday amid festivity and much enthusiasm.
IU Law and Land Management department organised the programme at room no-415 of the university's Mir Mosharraf Hossain Academic building in the morning.
IU law faculty dean Professor Syeda Siddika addressed the programme as chief guest while IU law administrator M Anisur Rahman, assistant Professor Mehedi Hasan were present as special guests.
IU Law and Land Management department chairperson assistant Professor Shahida Akhtar chaired the programme.
Alif Hasan, a student of the department, conducted the programme attended by around one hundred students of the department.
Later, the freshers' were accorded with floral reception on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the orientation programmes of all departments were held at the respective department on Saturday.     �UNB



