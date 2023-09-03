Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU student found hanging in rental house near campus

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
JU Correspondent

A female student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was found hanging in her rented house at Ambagan area, adjacent to the university, on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Kazi Samita Ashka alias Neha, hailed from Sadar upazila of Satkhira district. She was a 4th year student of the Department of History (48th batch) in the university.
According to the deceased's roommates, on Friday night, Ashka's friend Shahriar Jaman Turjo called them to go to their rented house and said Ashka might have committed suicide.
Shahriar Jaman Turjo said, "Ashka and I were talking on a video call. There is not much trouble, but there were quarrels over small matters. Ashka tried to commit suicide for that.
He tried to call again and again but couldn't reach her. Then he informed her roommates and friends."
Nafis Iqbal, Ashka's friend, said getting no response from her for a long time, he along with his friends went to her house and found the door locked from inside around 9:00pm on Friday night.
Later, they broke into her room and found her hanging from the ceiling.
They took her to the university's medical center but the doctors referred her to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.
Dr Arnab, on-duty doctor of Enam Medical College Hospital, declared her dead.
Assistant Proctor of the university Roni Hossain told Daily Observer that after the autopsy, the police handed over her dead body to her family members.
"Police ensured us that they seized her mobile phone and an investigation is going on in this connection," he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Turkishdoc’ starts journey in BD
Seminar on 4IR, SDG for boosting bilateral relation held at RU
Two killed in road accidents in capital
Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi
Keraniganj PS under sewage water since July
4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins
Orientation programme held at IU
JU student found hanging in rental house near campus


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft