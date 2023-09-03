JU student found hanging in rental house near campus





The deceased was identified as Kazi Samita Ashka alias Neha, hailed from Sadar upazila of Satkhira district. She was a 4th year student of the Department of History (48th batch) in the university.

According to the deceased's roommates, on Friday night, Ashka's friend Shahriar Jaman Turjo called them to go to their rented house and said Ashka might have committed suicide.

Shahriar Jaman Turjo said, "Ashka and I were talking on a video call. There is not much trouble, but there were quarrels over small matters. Ashka tried to commit suicide for that.

He tried to call again and again but couldn't reach her. Then he informed her roommates and friends."

Later, they broke into her room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

They took her to the university's medical center but the doctors referred her to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

Dr Arnab, on-duty doctor of Enam Medical College Hospital, declared her dead.

Assistant Proctor of the university Roni Hossain told Daily Observer that after the autopsy, the police handed over her dead body to her family members.

"Police ensured us that they seized her mobile phone and an investigation is going on in this connection," he added.



