Throat-slit body of Rohingya boy recovered from Ukhiya camp

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 2: The throat-slit body of a Rohingya boy was recovered from a drain in Ukhiya camp of Cox's Bazar early Saturday.

The deceased Md Mujib, 17, was son of Obaidul Haque of West bloc in the camp No-8 of Ukhiya upazila. Sheikh Muhammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said locals spotted the body in a drain around 6am.

Later, they informed Rohingya Majhi (leaders) who subsequently called Armed Battalion Police (APBn) in the camp, he said. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said adding that it could not be immediately known whoever was involved in the killing. �UNB



