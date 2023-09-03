Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Throat-slit body of Rohingya boy recovered from Ukhiya camp

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 2: The throat-slit body of a Rohingya boy was recovered from a drain in Ukhiya camp of Cox's Bazar early Saturday.
The deceased Md Mujib, 17, was son of Obaidul Haque of West bloc in the camp No-8 of Ukhiya upazila. Sheikh Muhammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said locals spotted the body in a drain around 6am.
Later, they informed Rohingya Majhi (leaders) who subsequently called Armed Battalion Police (APBn) in the camp, he said. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said adding that it could not be immediately known whoever was involved in the killing.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Turkishdoc’ starts journey in BD
Seminar on 4IR, SDG for boosting bilateral relation held at RU
Two killed in road accidents in capital
Drug peddler held with 500-gm heroin in Rajshahi
Keraniganj PS under sewage water since July
4-day BGB-BSF regional confce begins
Orientation programme held at IU
JU student found hanging in rental house near campus


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft