Recycling can reduce pollution

Dear SirEnvironmental pollution is increasing and has become alarming. People are not aware of the harmful impact of pollution. Even the social media hardly bothers to focus on it.Recycling is the best way to reduce the need for more natural resources and it can save energy and protect natural habitats. Our garbage, such as plastics, cans, bottles, cartons and metals can easily and creatively be recycled into new products.Schools, colleges and even universities should collaborate and organise campaigns to highlight the importance and need of students' involvement in eradicating environmental pollution for the safety of our future generation.Sana AfsarMirpur-10, Dhaka