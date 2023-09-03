Decentralisation is key to decongestion of Dhaka







This new development in the transportation systems along with other road networks has been undertaken with the prime objective of relieving traffic jam in the city facilitating free and quick movement of all modes of vehicles.



However, in reality, we see Dhaka come to near standstill with commuters stuck up on the roads for hours and the situation has worsened further nowadays as political events are now taking place every now and then with the parliament election just a few months away. As a result, traffic congestion in the city, according to an estimate, eats up over 3.2 million working hours every day.

Actually, traffic jam is a big problem in Dhaka and we are seemingly pushing this problem from the city's one side to another with little or no concentration on its permanent solution.



For instance, by availing of modern transportation systems like metro rail, flyovers and the newly built expressway, commuters could reach their certain destinations in a very short time. This way they all could descend on a particular point all together and the real congestion arises from that place where people start rubbing their shoulders to catch buses or other transportations to go their final destinations.



Another way Dhaka is attracting people from outside in larger numbers now than any time before when inter-district connectivity mainly with the capital has been developed conspicuously in recent years after the construction of the Padma Bridge and other bridges and highways.



Time has come to adopt comprehensive action plans to reduce the population burden from the Dhaka in order to make it a liveable city. And in this context, there is no alternative to decentralising the government's administrative activities and generating employment opportunities in the far flung areas of the country.



More needs to be done on building citizen facilities like healthcare, education, clean environment, planned infrastructures, entertainment centers and accommodation facilities in the district levels which would encourage skilled and qualified people to leave Dhaka.



There is another important factor that needs to be focussed right now is the planned development of the satellite towns which have been springing up on the outskirts of Dhaka keeping in mind that these towns and localities sometime would become densely populated areas like today's different parts of Dhaka.



We hope, at this moment, the government would wholeheartedly concentrate on the equal development of the country's all regions through decentralisation of economic activities in order to decongest the Dhaka city.



