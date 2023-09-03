Tax on interest against external borrowing: A negative path for price level change







In case of payments without tax, the rules contain a formula which determines gross-up value of payable amount. As per formula, tax at 20 percent will make bill value to 125 US dollar. On this value, deduction of tax at 20 percent will be required, with payments of 25 US dollar as tax. As a result, cost for residents receiving services from external sources becomes 125 US dollar. Tax paid by payers cannot take its benefits as adjustment with final tax burden. Rather this extra payment is allowed to be recorded as expenses.



In the perspective of Government revenue, application of 25 US dollar will reduce profit up to this extent for a corporate. It is a revenue income for the Government. This will save corporate tax of 7.50 US dollar if tax rate is 30 percent. The negative impact on corporate is 17.50 US dollar. The calculation can be made otherwise considering the corporate to be out of such payments of 25 US dollar. It will increase profit by 25 US dollar, leading the corporate to face tax burden of 7.50 US dollar considering tax rate at 30%. But it brings positive impact of 17.50 US dollar to the corporate.

Interesting point is that a corporate does not itself bear incremental cost; rather it is shifted to price determination process. In this aspect, price level is supposed to increase proportionately through conduit path. This will make corporate profit intact though extra cost of 25 US dollar is shown in the books of accounts as expenses. Its ultimate efficacy is to increase overall price level of the economy.



Imports of physical goods are subject to assessment of import duties while on release of goods. The burden of import duties is imposed on importers. Foreign suppliers do not need to bear such cost unless DDP (delivered duty paid) as inco-term is used. In our country, import under DDP is restricted. However, in case of DDP import, suppliers include expected duties in the price of goods. Like imports of goods, service is an item of imports. As per GATS under WTO, services are traded under 4 modes. Cross border service delivery is executed under mode-1. Consumption of services abroad falls under mode-2. Mode-3 denotes commercial presence in host countries. Physical presence of natural person in host countries is within the purview of mode-4.



Service delivery under mode-1 is as good as imports of physical goods. But tax treatment is totally different. In case of goods imports, duties are levied on importers. On the other hand, non-residents need to pay taxes at source and receive payments net of such taxes. But non-residents are in principle reluctant to pay taxes in Bangladesh, as per business insiders. As a result, incremental cost burden as per formula is imposed on services importers.



In case of imports executed on sight basis, banks on behalf of importers make payments within specified dates on receipt of compliant import documents. On the other hand, payments against imports under deferred terms depend on the financing mode. Deferred imports are executed in two ways - supplier's credit and buyer's credit. Under supplier's credit, suppliers ship goods with condition to receive payments after a certain period of time. Accordingly, importers' banks intimate maturity dates of payments to counterpart banks abroad. Time is money, it is true. Suppliers cannot spare the cost; rather they will recover cost for deferred period in any way. It is commonly practiced that such cost is built in products prices. On the other hand, payments against imports under buyer's credit are settled to suppliers abroad by financiers arranged by importers with the help of their banks. The settlement to suppliers is as same as applied for imports on sight or cash basis. As external financing for imports under buyer's credit is subject to payments of interest, importers need to make repayments of buyer's credit on maturity with interest.



Assessment of goods imports is based on value of imports goods which contain value of goods, freight charges, insurance premium, etc. This is known as CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value. The duties are paid by importers, as said earlier. This is basically applied to sight imports. On the other hand, imports under supplier's credit is said to be included with cost for deferred period. Such cost is not paid to suppliers abroad separately. Accordingly, the cost as import value is automatically assessed for duties. Extra cost is not payable by suppliers abroad on account of interest cost.



It is reported that tax deductions at source against interest cost for external loans will increase import cost. What is to happen, if the cost is added with CIF value, can be recalculated. We have seen earlier that extra cost of 25 US dollar is to be borne by importers against payments of 100 US dollar as interest. It is known that imports on deferred terms are useable for imports of industrial inputs and capital goods. As such, it can be assumed that rate of duties is 10 percent on import value. In case of duties at 10 percent, duties against import value of 10,000 US dollar will be 1,000 US dollar. If interest cost is added with import value, it will come to 10,100 US dollar leading to burden of duties at 1,010 US dollar. As a result, import cost burden may be reduced to 10 US dollar from 25 US dollar as calculated on the basis of gross-up rate applicable for deductions of tax at source.



Bangladesh is on the path forward phasing out LDC status. The development path was initiated through export-led development model which facilitates to create huge employment. But sustainability in development needs production for domestic market. Bangladesh is in that stage due to development of import substitution industries. It is well known that ours is an economy having inadequate natural resources. For every input, dependency on external sector is inevitable for which foreign currencies are required. As such, external borrowing is a part and parcel of the economy.



As per central bank's information, external borrowing stood at 95.71 billion US dollar as on March of 2023. Of the total, public sector debt is 73.53 billion US dollar, and 22.18 billion US dollar by private sector. The size of the loan is less than 20 percent of the GDP. Considering the acceptable threshold, the total external loan is insignificant. The economy may need more to cater the requirements of Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041.



External borrowing is basically used for imports payments. The imposition of 20 percent tax against interest payments will increase interest cost of the economy. The burden is expected to be 25 percent if interest payments to lenders are made without tax. As such, there is a question whether this will fuel to the price level of the overall economy or not. It is expected price level to be fueled. On the other hand, export sector will face music to compete in the global market due to extra tax burden on interest payments against input imports under buyer's credit.



It would be better to waive deduction of tax at source for the sake of the economy as a whole, since both public and private sectors are involved in borrowing from external sources. Alternatively, interest cost may be added with CIF value for assessments of duties against importable goods, as explained earlier, without imposing tax deductions against payments of interest expenses. This may create a win-win situation.



