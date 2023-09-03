

Dhaka elevated expressway a symbol of economic progress



In the heart of Bangladesh's bustling capital city, Dhaka, a transformation is taking place that promises to alleviate traffic congestion, boost economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for its residents. The Dhaka Elevated Expressway, a monumental infrastructure project, represents a significant step forward in addressing the city's longstanding traffic woes and unlocking its potential as a thriving metropolis.



Dhaka, often referred to as the "City of Mosques" and "Rickshaw Capital of the World," is home to over 10.2 million people, making it one of the most densely populated cities on the planet. This rapid urbanization has resulted in severe traffic congestion, choking the city's arteries and impeding economic progress.

Commuters in Dhaka routinely face hours-long commutes, lost productivity, and increased pollution levels due to traffic gridlock. In this context, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway emerges as a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress.



The Dhaka Elevated Expressway will traverse the city from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the north to Kutubkhali in the south. Designed to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and enhance connectivity, this mega-project is poised to revolutionize Dhaka's transportation landscape.



One of the most pressing challenges the expressway aims to address is the city's infamous traffic jams. Dhaka's roads are clogged with vehicles during peak hours, resulting in significant time and productivity losses for its residents.



The elevated expressway will provide a dedicated corridor for vehicular traffic, reducing the burden on surface streets and allowing for faster, more efficient commutes. This reduction in travel time will not only ease the daily grind for residents but also contribute to a boost in productivity, ultimately translating into economic benefits for the city.



Furthermore, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is expected to have a positive impact on air quality. Dhaka frequently ranks among the world's most polluted cities, with vehicular emissions being a major contributor. By promoting a smoother flow of traffic and reducing idling time, the expressway will help decrease pollution levels and improve the overall health and well-being of Dhaka's inhabitants.



The economic implications of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway are equally noteworthy. The improved transportation infrastructure will enhance connectivity within the city and its surrounding areas, facilitating the movement of goods and people.



This will stimulate economic growth by attracting investments, encouraging businesses to set up shop in the city, and fostering job creation. Dhaka has long been an economic hub in Bangladesh, and the expressway will solidify its position as a vibrant centre of commerce and trade.



In addition to these immediate benefits, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has the potential to transform the city's landscape more profoundly. It can spur urban development along its route, opening up opportunities for real estate projects, commercial establishments, and public spaces. This, in turn, can contribute to the revitalization of neglected neighbourhoods and the creation of vibrant, modern communities.



However, such monumental infrastructure projects are not without their challenges and concerns. One of the foremost issues is the displacement of residents and businesses along the expressway's path. While these projects are essential for the greater good, they often entail the relocation of people and their livelihoods. The government must take measures to provide adequate compensation, resettlement, and support for those affected to ensure that they are not left behind in the city's progress.



Another concern is the environmental impact of such a massive construction project. Dhaka's ecosystem is fragile, and the expressway's construction could disrupt local habitats and waterways. Proper environmental assessments and mitigation measures must be in place to safeguard the city's natural resources and biodiversity.



Furthermore, the expressway's impact on public transportation and non-motorized modes of transport needs to be carefully considered. While the elevated expressway will benefit private and public vehicle users, efforts should be made to integrate it with public transit systems and promote sustainable transportation options to ensure that all segments of society benefit from improved mobility.



The financing and sustainability of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway also warrant scrutiny. It is essential that the project is financially viable in the long term and that its maintenance and operation do not burden taxpayers. Government transparency in managing the project's finances and a clear plan for toll collection and maintenance are critical to its sustainability.



Elevated expressways have been constructed in most of the megacities of the world to facilitate fast movement. Unfortunately, our policymakers in the past have not paid attention to this. From that point of view, city dwellers will certainly applaud the implementation of such a project. However, the construction of this expressway has been delayed due to complications in various areas including design and financing. As a result, the city dwellers have to suffer.



Dhaka Elevated Expressway holds immense promise for Dhaka's future. It is a testament to the city's ambition to overcome its traffic challenges and become a more livable, vibrant metropolis. While there are valid concerns and challenges to address, they should not overshadow the transformative potential of this infrastructure project.



With careful planning, community engagement, and a commitment to sustainability, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway can pave the way for a brighter future for Dhaka and its residents, enhancing the city's economic prospects, improving air quality, and unlocking new opportunities for development and progress. Dhaka is on the cusp of a new era, and the elevated expressway is the key to opening the door to a better future.



The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is not just a piece of infrastructure; it is a symbol of Dhaka's determination to overcome its challenges and pave the way for a brighter future. As long as the project is carried out responsibly, transparently, and with the active involvement of the public, it has the potential to transform Dhaka into a more livable, efficient, and environmentally friendly city, setting an example for urban development across the region. Dhaka's journey toward progress is a long one, but the elevated expressway is a promising step forward.



The writer is a researcher and development worker

