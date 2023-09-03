Strengthen our agricultural sector to ensure food security  







The global economy has become very fragile due to the impact of Corona and the war situation between Ukraine and Russia. Many analysts say there is a silent famine going on among the masses. The World Bank predicted a global economic recession in 2023. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says, 'If the war situation is not normalized quickly, famine may also occur'. Now that famine is going on in every lower middle income house.



In addition, various types of warning messages were given by many international organizations regarding the fear of possible food shortages in 2023. At least 345 million people in 82 countries of the world are suffering from severe food insecurity, said David Beasley, head of the United Nations Food Security Department. Common people of almost every country in the world are suffering from various problems. It is affecting developing countries. The whole world is suffering from oil and gas, electricity and fuel crisis. World market daily commodity prices are on the rise, inflation is increasing. We are going through a period of depression and crisis everywhere, along with the world. The price of labor has not risen at the same rate as the price of goods. Our income has not increased at the rate at which the entire cost including the house rent is sitting on our shoulders. So we have a disappointment in our previous normal life. Everyone is trying to reduce the cost of living in various ways to fix the income-expenditure balance. People think of some relief if they have money left over after meeting their basic needs. One of the most basic needs is that people need rice in their stomachs. Our country is an agricultural country. We have always continued to try to keep the wheels of the country's economy moving depending on agriculture. The contribution of agriculture sector to GDP in 2020-21 is 13.47 percent. According to the Economic Survey of Bangladesh 2018, it provides 40.6 percent of the total labor force and contributes 14.10 percent to the country's GDP.

The global recession has also affected our agricultural dependence. To be successful in agriculture, the farmer must have a smile on his face, but farmers are now largely losing interest in growing crops. Farmers say that the cost of agricultural production has increased several times. Agricultural implements including fertilizers, pesticides, labor costs have increased. Still, various natural disasters attack agricultural production. The population of our country has increased but the land has not increased. So day by day we need to speed up the strategy of growing more crops on less land but we are in the current situation of food crisis due to the increase in the cost of agricultural inputs. To solve this crisis, we are also trying to bring the situation favorable by taking multifaceted steps with the world. In recent times, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also made a call to the people of the country to prepare for famine several times.



Regarding the food shortage situation, the Prime Minister said, 'I will request everyone not to leave even 1 inch of land uncultivated in any area. Because of the economic recession that has occurred all over the world - when I went to the United Nations, there were discussions with the leaders of many countries. Discussions with the UN Secretary-General, everyone is very worried that there could be a severe famine in 2023. A more widespread economic downturn could follow. In that case, I would say that the people of our country must take action from now on. Government initiatives are doing great work to overcome our fear of famine.



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations have already warned that severe food shortages could occur in 45 countries by 2023. And 200 million people may need emergency assistance.



In the World Economic Outlook report published in October last year, the IMF said that the world economy may face a severe recession in 2023. Economic growth may drop to 2.7 percent.



According to the past history of this country, the post-independence 1974 famine in Bangladesh started in March 1974 and ended in December of the same year. Many people starved to death in this famine. According to official estimates, 27,000 people died of starvation. An estimated 100,000 to 450,000 died directly and indirectly as civilians. This famine is regarded as the worst in living memory.



On November 11 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the people of the country in the midst of the global economic crisis at the grand gathering organized on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, that the footsteps of famine are being heard all over the world.



Now we are not afraid of such severe famine. We are giving utmost importance to modern agriculture sector. Our farmers have learned the techniques of growing more crops in less land. Now, if we can only increase the production of food, we can pay farmers agricultural loans, their morale and fair price of agricultural crops, we may not have food shortage. We need to modernize the agricultural sector to meet the food shortage without panicking. Together with the world, we also want to move forward by dealing with this situation with a proper plan. World leaders continue to strive to control the world food situation. Our country leader has also continued to try her best. To deal with this situation, we should not just sit and blame the government. We have to be frugal in life, prevent wastage. In addition to increasing government initiatives, private initiatives should be accelerated. A comprehensive plan should be made on how to strengthen the agricultural sector of the country. All efforts should be continued to put a smile on the face of the farmer. The economic zones of the country should be accelerated. Market monitoring should be increased to regulate commodity markets.

The writer is an Advocate and Columnist, Judge Court, Khulna

