Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Rajbari

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Four people including a policeman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Jamalpur and Rajbari, in three days.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The incident took place in Guptagram area under Kadipur Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.
The deceased was identified as Mukul Malakar, a resident of the area.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Government Railway Police Station (PS) Jahanara Begum said the Sylhet-bound intercity Parabat Express train ran over the man when he was taking rest sitting on the railway track in Guptagram area at around 12 pm, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.
JAMALPUR: A policeman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 45, a resident of the upazila. He worked as a police             constable.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Government Railway PS Golzar Hossain said Shariful Islam was critically injured after being hit by a Chattogram-bound train in the upazila at around 11 am.
He was then rescued by locals and taken to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
RAJBARI: Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in Goalanda and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.
A young man was crushed under a train in Goalanda Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Babul Hossain, 24, son of Kayat Sheikh, a resident of Jokai Village under Chandani Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the young man was run over by a train in Babupara area at around 8:30 am. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
On the other hand, a mentally-disabled man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sabur Ali, 62, a resident of Mallickpara Village under Khankhanapur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the Faridpur-bound Bhatiapara Express train ran over the man while he was walking along the rail line near Khankhanapur Rail Station in the morning. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rajbari Railway PS OC Somnath Bose confirmed the incidents.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Construction of two footover bridges progresses in Khulna
Four crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Rajbari
Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna
Three murdered in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Noakhali
Third tea auction centre opens in Panchagarh
Bumper coconut production at Morrelganj
3 arrested in rape cases in Bandarban, Pirojpur
Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft