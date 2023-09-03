Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Three men were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Khulna, on Friday.
JAMALPUR: Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in Melandah and Bakshiganj upazilas of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Islam, 24, an honours third year student of Melandah Upazila, and Anowar Hossain, 40, a resident of Bakshiganj Upazila in the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Melandaha Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain said Shafiqul Islam went missing on Thursday evening when he went down to the Rowmari Beel in Melandah Upazila to take a bath. Later on, the fire service personnel recovered his body from the beel on Friday morning after 21 hours of long search.
Meanwhile, police recovered the floating body of Anowar Hossain, who went missing on Tuesday, from the Golakathi Beel in the morning, said Bakshiganj PS OC Md Sohel Rana.
Both the bodies were, later, sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
However, necessary steps will be taken in these regards, the OCs concerned added.
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police recovered the half-melted body of an elderly man from Katipara Bazaar in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
According to locals, after having a bad odour at Katipara Bazaar in the upazila they started searching for the source and saw the body in an abandoned shop of the market. They immediately informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Paikgachha PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Paikgachha PS in this regard, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Construction of two footover bridges progresses in Khulna
Four crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Rajbari
Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna
Three murdered in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Noakhali
Third tea auction centre opens in Panchagarh
Bumper coconut production at Morrelganj
3 arrested in rape cases in Bandarban, Pirojpur
Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft