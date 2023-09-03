Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna





JAMALPUR: Two persons were found dead in separate incidents in Melandah and Bakshiganj upazilas of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Islam, 24, an honours third year student of Melandah Upazila, and Anowar Hossain, 40, a resident of Bakshiganj Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Melandaha Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain said Shafiqul Islam went missing on Thursday evening when he went down to the Rowmari Beel in Melandah Upazila to take a bath. Later on, the fire service personnel recovered his body from the beel on Friday morning after 21 hours of long search.

Meanwhile, police recovered the floating body of Anowar Hossain, who went missing on Tuesday, from the Golakathi Beel in the morning, said Bakshiganj PS OC Md Sohel Rana.

However, necessary steps will be taken in these regards, the OCs concerned added.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police recovered the half-melted body of an elderly man from Katipara Bazaar in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to locals, after having a bad odour at Katipara Bazaar in the upazila they started searching for the source and saw the body in an abandoned shop of the market. They immediately informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Paikgachha PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Paikgachha PS in this regard, the OC added.



