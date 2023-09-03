Three murdered in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Noakhali





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young housewife was reportedly strangled by her husband in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Akter Mukta, 18, wife of Munim Jumadder, a resident of TNT road area under Bhandaria Municipality.

However, police arrested five persons including the deceased's husband and mother-in-law in this connection.

Meanwhile, the arrested are the deceased's husband Munim Jumadder, 22, mother-in-law Chabi Akhter, 38, and Munim's cohorts Shakib Khandakar, 21, Maruf, 22, and Siam Khan Sajib, 21.

On Friday afternoon, Munim then took his wife out of her house saying they will visit a doctor and took her to Chenchri Rampur Bridge area where he along with his cohorts strangled Sadia to death. They immediately fled the scene, leaving her body beside the bridge.

Munim returned his home at night and informed his mother about the killing. After hearing the incident, his mothers Chabi Akhter along wih Munim rushed to the scene and hide the body in a canal adjacent to Katakhali Bridge in Kanua Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Asikuzzaman said that an unknown caller informed him about the murder in the midnight. Being informed, police officials and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the body at around 4 am on Saturday.

Later on, police sent the body to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and arrested five suspects of the killing.

However, filing of a murder case with Bhandaria PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League (AL) in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Friday over establishing supremacy.

The incident took place in Goloknagar Village under Nityanandapur Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed Biswas, 50, a resident of the area.

Police sources said two groups of the local unit of AL were locked in a clash in Goloknagar Village at around 3 pm over establishing supremacy in the area, which left Aby Sayeed Biswas dead on the spot and at least 10 others from the both sides injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The law enforcers, however, detained three people in this regard.

Shailkupa PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate from the district was shot to death by miscreants at his shop in South Africa on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Durban Town of South Africa at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 50, son of Abdul Wadud of Ward No. 2 Debipur Village under Chhoyani Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

The deceased's daughter Lamia said her father was in South Africa for the last 17 to 18 years and ran a shop in Durban Town there. However, a group of robbers intruded his shop at night, and shot him while looting the valuables.

Critically injured Abdul Maleq was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Chhoyani Union Parishad Member Md Yusuf confirmed the incident.



Three people including a young girl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Jhenidah and Noakhali, in three days.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young housewife was reportedly strangled by her husband in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased was identified as Sadia Akter Mukta, 18, wife of Munim Jumadder, a resident of TNT road area under Bhandaria Municipality.However, police arrested five persons including the deceased's husband and mother-in-law in this connection.Meanwhile, the arrested are the deceased's husband Munim Jumadder, 22, mother-in-law Chabi Akhter, 38, and Munim's cohorts Shakib Khandakar, 21, Maruf, 22, and Siam Khan Sajib, 21.According to locals, Sadia got married with Munim one year back and then, they started fighting with each other over family issues. On Friday morning, they were locked into a fight in Sadia's parents' house. At that time, the deceased's mother slapped Munim to protect her daughter.On Friday afternoon, Munim then took his wife out of her house saying they will visit a doctor and took her to Chenchri Rampur Bridge area where he along with his cohorts strangled Sadia to death. They immediately fled the scene, leaving her body beside the bridge.Munim returned his home at night and informed his mother about the killing. After hearing the incident, his mothers Chabi Akhter along wih Munim rushed to the scene and hide the body in a canal adjacent to Katakhali Bridge in Kanua Village.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Asikuzzaman said that an unknown caller informed him about the murder in the midnight. Being informed, police officials and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the body at around 4 am on Saturday.Later on, police sent the body to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and arrested five suspects of the killing.However, filing of a murder case with Bhandaria PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.JHENIDAH: A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League (AL) in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Friday over establishing supremacy.The incident took place in Goloknagar Village under Nityanandapur Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed Biswas, 50, a resident of the area.Police sources said two groups of the local unit of AL were locked in a clash in Goloknagar Village at around 3 pm over establishing supremacy in the area, which left Aby Sayeed Biswas dead on the spot and at least 10 others from the both sides injured.Being informed, police recovered the body.The law enforcers, however, detained three people in this regard.Shailkupa PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.NOAKHALI: An expatriate from the district was shot to death by miscreants at his shop in South Africa on Wednesday night.The incident took place in Durban Town of South Africa at around 8 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleq, 50, son of Abdul Wadud of Ward No. 2 Debipur Village under Chhoyani Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.The deceased's daughter Lamia said her father was in South Africa for the last 17 to 18 years and ran a shop in Durban Town there. However, a group of robbers intruded his shop at night, and shot him while looting the valuables.Critically injured Abdul Maleq was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Chhoyani Union Parishad Member Md Yusuf confirmed the incident.