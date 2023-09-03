

Third tea auction centre opens in Panchagarh



Official sources said, this will reduce costs of tea producers.



The auction centre was inaugurated on Saturday by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, as the chief guest at a function held in the Panchagarh government auditorium.

After opening the centre, the minister said, 65 per cent of the country's tea is produced in Sylhet region. It took a hundred years to establish an auction centre in the district, he added.



He further said, within two and a half years, the Prime Minister's promise has been met by launching activities of the auction centre.



Also with this, the long-standing demand of tea growers has been fulfilled, he said.



Earlier tea auctions would be held only in Chittagong and Srimangal. This had caused a lot of trouble to the tea growers. In response to the demand of tea producers, the Ministry of Commerce took the initiative to start the country's third tea auction centre in Panchagarh, the minister said.



Railway Minister Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Major General Ashraful Islam, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman and Panchagarh Chamber President Abdul Hannan Sheikh, Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda, and District Awami League General Secretary Anwar Sadat Samrat were present as special guests at the opening function.

It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Zahurul Islam.



President of Small Tea Garden Owners and Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh Amirul Haque Khokon gave the welcome speech. Rabiul Islam spoke as the guest of honour.



