

Bumper coconut production at Morrelganj



Green coconuts are sent to Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and other areas of the country. Green coconuts of about Tk 1 lakh are sent from the upazila per day.



According to growers' sources, every day green coconuts are collected from at least 30 villages at Morrelganj.

In the afternoon, green coconuts laden Nasimans are seen waiting at ferry ghat of river. From different spots including Amtali, Kalikabari, Maheshpur, Polarhat, and Doibaggabazar in the east bank of the river, these green coconuts are sent to other parts of the country by buses and trucks.



Every day about 200 hawkers go door to door of different villages to collect green coconuts. Later on, their collected green coconuts are carried by Nasimans to the ferry Ghat.



A green coconut hawker at the ferry Ghat Saidul Islam said, "We collect green coconuts from about 30 villages. Later on, we send these to Dhaka through warehouses or by buses and trucks. We run our families by selling green coconuts."



Hawkers purchase green coconuts at the rate of Tk 30-35 per piece.



"We also supply green coconuts at Tk 50-60 per piece for big events in Dhaka," he added.



Leasee of Morrelganj Ferry Ghat Shahidul Islam said, every day in the morning, hawkers come to Baroikhali Ferry Ghat with Nasimans from Chholombaria Ghat; and, in the afternoon, they return to the same Ferry Ghat with green coconut laden Nasimans for crossing the ferry ghat.



There is a huge demand of green coconuts in the markets for four months in a year. Then the price is also good. On an average, per piece green coconut profit stands at Tk 10-20.



Dr Kamal Hossain Mufti said, green coconut water keeps heart properly functional.



Coconut water is rich in carbohydrates and electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium.



Morrelganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Bairagi said, this year, favourable weather helped green coconut grow bumper.



He further said, if coconut-based industrial units are raised in this coconut-dominated district, huge employments will be created along with growers' benefits.



That is why measures have been taken to set up coconut-based industries. Green coconut cultivation requires less cost.



Green coconuts of about 15.5 crore pieces have been produced from 650 hectares of land at Morrelganj. The market value of these has been estimated at about Tk 42 crore.



Already many people have got employment. Growers are shifting to grow Vietnam coconuts.



