Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:03 AM
Countryside

3 arrested in rape cases in Bandarban, Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Three people were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Bandarban and Pirojpur, recently.   
BANDARBAN: Police arrested a young man allegedly for raping a nine-year-old child in Lama Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The arrested is Jyotimoy Chakma, 22, a resident of Nepew Para area under Gajalia Union in the upazila.
According to the case statement, on August 25, Jyotimoy forcibly violated the third grader when she was alone at home and then, he threatened the victim to take her life if she discloses the matter.
After returning home, the parents of the victim found her sick and took her to Lama Upazila Health Complex, where she informed the family members about the incident.
Later on, the victim's mother lodged a rape case with Lama Police Station (PS) accusing Jyotimoy Chakma on August 29.
Following the case, police arrested the accused early Wednesday.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Shamim Sheikh confirmed the matter.
PIROJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons reportedly for raping a woman after abduction in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested men are Amin Khan, 42, and Sohag Mir, 34.
According to the case statement, the duo along with another abducted the victim from Kadamtala area and took her to an empty house, where she was being locked for two hours and gang-raped.
The woman filed a case after she was freed from the culprits, said Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain.
"We are trying to arrest the other accused and the case is under investigation," the OC added.



