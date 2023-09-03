Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj





SIRAJGANJ, Sept 2: A free dental treatment camp was held in the district town on Wednesday.

District Dental Society organized the camp at Hossainpur Dakshin Primary School under Sirajganj Municipality in collaboration with Bangladesh Dental Society. Dr Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme with District Dental Society President Dr Habibul Hasan Marshall in the chair.

Bangladesh Dental Society Secretary General Professor Dr Humayun Kabir Bulbul inaugurated the medical camp conducted by District Dental Society General Secretary Dr Bidyut Kumar Sutradhar.

Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital Dental Unit head Professor Dr Syed Kamrul Huda and Holy Family Medical College Dental Unit head Professor Dr Md Arifur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.



SIRAJGANJ, Sept 2: A free dental treatment camp was held in the district town on Wednesday.District Dental Society organized the camp at Hossainpur Dakshin Primary School under Sirajganj Municipality in collaboration with Bangladesh Dental Society. Dr Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme with District Dental Society President Dr Habibul Hasan Marshall in the chair.Bangladesh Dental Society Secretary General Professor Dr Humayun Kabir Bulbul inaugurated the medical camp conducted by District Dental Society General Secretary Dr Bidyut Kumar Sutradhar.Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital Dental Unit head Professor Dr Syed Kamrul Huda and Holy Family Medical College Dental Unit head Professor Dr Md Arifur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.About 300 students were given free dental treatment at the camp.