Two drown in Bhola, Satkhira







LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, son of Sumon Hossain of Ward No. 2 Chartitia area under Kalma Union in the upazila.

It was known that Shahadar fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



SATKHIRA: A fisherman drowned after his boat capsized in the Kalindi River in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Ali Hasan, 17, a resident of PoranpurVvillage under the upazila.



According to local sources, Ali Hasan along with other fishermen went for fishing in the river on Friday morning. At around 11 am, the boat capsized due to strong current in the river. At that time, though the other fishermen were managed to swim ashore but Ali Hasan went missing there.

Later on, locals recovered his floating body from the river.

Shyamnagar PS OC Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

