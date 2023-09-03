Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown in Bhola, Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Satkhira, on Friday and Saturday.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, son of Sumon Hossain of Ward No. 2 Chartitia area under Kalma Union in the    upazila.

It was known that Shahadar fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.  

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

SATKHIRA: A fisherman drowned after his boat capsized in the Kalindi River in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ali Hasan, 17, a resident of PoranpurVvillage under the upazila.

According to local sources, Ali Hasan along with other fishermen went for fishing in the river on Friday morning. At around 11 am, the boat capsized due to strong current in the river. At that time, though the other fishermen were managed to swim ashore but Ali Hasan went missing there.
Later on, locals recovered his floating body from the river.
Shyamnagar PS OC Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Construction of two footover bridges progresses in Khulna
Four crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Rajbari
Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna
Three murdered in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Noakhali
Third tea auction centre opens in Panchagarh
Bumper coconut production at Morrelganj
3 arrested in rape cases in Bandarban, Pirojpur
Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft