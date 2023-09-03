15 nabbed with drugs in eight districts





NOAKHALI: Members of Noakhali District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers including a woman along with 1,900 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in Feni and Cumilla early Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Sabekun Nahar, 51, her son Sayed Hossain, 21, both hail from Khuniapalong Paschimpara area under Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar District, and Md Roki, 21, a resident of Ashoktola area under Adarsha Sadar Upazila of Cumilla District.

Assistant Director (AD) of Noakhali District DNC Md Abdul Hamid said on information, a team of the department came to know that a huge consignment of yaba tablets will be smuggled in Noakhali from Cox's Bazar District through Cumilla at early hours of Saturday.

Being informed, an operational team of the department set up a check-post in Lalpool area under Sadar Upazila in Feni District, and arrested Sabekun Nahar and Sayed Hossain. Following their instruction, the team also arrested another drug peddler Md Roki from Padua Bazaar in Cumilla, said the official.

A case was filed with Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) against the trio under the Narcotics Control Act, the DNC AD added.

SATKHIRA: Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested one person with one kilogram marijuana from the border of the district on Friday evening.

The arrestee was identified as Hasanuzzaman Hasan, 30, son of late Ashraf Ali of Kushkhali Chaikuro crossing area in Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of DB Tarek Faisal Ibn Aziz confirmed this information.

He said, following instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazi Moniruzzaman (PPM) under the overall supervision of Additional SP (Administration and Crime) Md Sajeeb Khan, SI Mithun Majumdar, ASI Md Alauddin, ASI Md Jihad Ali, and ASI Nurunnabi Sheikh, a special operation was conducted in the area and arrested Hasanuzzaman Hasan along with the drug.

RAJSHAHI: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Puthia and Godagari upazilas of the district in four days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 136 bottles of phensedyl from Puthia Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested at around 4 pm from Baneshwar Traffic Mor area in the upazila along with the contraband liquor.

The arrested man is Qurban Sheikh, son of Rezaul Sheikh, a resident of Agla Village under Belpukur PS in Rajshahi City.

RAB-5 sources in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Baneshwar Traffic Mor area under Puthia Upazila at around 4 pm on Thursday, and arrested Qurban Sheikh along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested man with Puthia PS in this regard, the RAB-5 sources added.

On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 1.1 kilograms of heroin from a frontier village in Godagari Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested person is Tahurul Islam, 23, a resident of Diar Manik Chalk Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.

RAB-5 officials confirmed the matter in press briefing on Monday noon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Tahurul at around 4:45 am, and arrested him red-handed along with 1.1 kilograms of heroin.

Later on, the arrested person was handed over to Godagari PS after filling of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the RAB officials added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Ehsan, 15, son of Kamal Hossain, a resident of Bazarpara area in Shapuree Island of the upazila.

BGB-2 confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday morning signed by Commander Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed.

According to the press release, on information, the BGB-2 officials came to know that a big haul of contraband yaba tablets would be smuggled into Bangladesh from nearby Myanmar by an engine-run wooden boat. Being informed, two separate teams of the force took position in Beribadh area of the island at around 11:45 pm.

As a boat carrying three people was heading towards the island, the BGB members signalled them to stop but two of the trio jumped into the river from the boat sensing the presence of the frontier force.

Later on, the team recovered a total of 80,000 yaba tablets wrapped by a polythene bag from the boat and detained Ehsan, the press release said, adding that the rest drug peddlers managed to flee the scene.

The arrested confessed that the consignment was being taken to Bangladesh and the fled duo was owner of the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested teenager with Teknaf Model PS in this regard, the press release added.

SYLHET: Police arrested three drug peddlers along with yaba tablets from the city on Wednesday evening.

The arrested persons are: Mahbubur Rahman, 45, Azir Uddin, 30, and Russel Ahmed, 32.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Kotwali Model PS conducted a drive in Ambarkhana area in the evening, and arrested them, said the PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud.

The OC further said a total of 15,600 yaba tablets, Tk 50,000 in cash and three mobile phone sets were also seized from their possession at that time.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said the arrested are the listed drug peddlers. They have been selling drugs in different areas of the city for a long time. There are several cases under the Narcotics Control Act against them filed with different PSs in the city earlier.

Another case was filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SMP official added.

MADARIPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 2,415 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are Biplob Hossain, 40, a resident of Char Lakshmipur area under Sadar Upazila, and Bayezid, 28, of Sutarkandi area of Rajoir Upazila in the district.



RAB-8 media wing confirmed the matter in a press release signed by Madaripur Camp Company Commander Md Muhtasim Rosul on Tuesday afternoon.



According to the press release, acting on a tipped-off, a team of the elite force came to know that a big consignment of yaba tablets will be smuggled from Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar to Madaripur District on Tuesday. Being informed, a team of the RAB-8 conducted a drive in Char Lakshmipur area of the upazila in the afternoon, and detained the two suspects.



Later on, with the help of doctors the team recovered a total of 41 packets of yaba tablets from their abdominal which were containing 2,415 pills. At that time, they also seized three mobile phone sets and two SIM cards used in the drug smuggling from their possession.



During primary interrogation, they confessed that they used to smuggle the drugs several districts across the country including Madaripur, Dhaka and its adjacent areas.



A case was filed with Madaripur Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the press release added.



BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with 303 yaba tablets and 10 bottles of phensedyl from Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The arrested man is Hira Majhi, son of Mojibur Rahman alias Ingul Majhi, a resident of Kataksthal area in the upazila.



Second Officer of Gournadi Model PS Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kataksthal area of the upazila at dawn, and arrested Hira Majhi along with the yaba tablets and phensedyl.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gournadi Model PS, the arrested was sent to jail at noon following a court order, the police official added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 38 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Zakar Ali Zakkar, 37, and Farhad Ali, 27, residents of Rasulpur Village under Shibganj Upazila.



Chapainawabganj District DNC Deputy Director (DD) Md Anisur Rahman said acting on a tip off, an operational team of the department conducted a drive in Dariapur Hatapara area of the upazila and halted a truck. While searching the vehicle, they recovered the hemp and arrested the truck driver Zakkar and helper Farhad.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chapainawabganj Sadar PS and legal action would be taken against those arrested, the DNC DD added.



