

Dharla erosion continues at Fulbari



After losing his 16 decimal home and land about one and a half months back, day-earner Badiuzzaman, 58, has turned destitute. He is now passing days in hardship with his four-member family including eight-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.



A visit found a half-kilometre road embedded by the Dharla River about one and a half months back in Chargourakmandal area. The road was in front of the home of local Badiuzzaman Mia.

Badiuzzaman Mia said, "Dharla has made many people poor. But none is living like me in trouble. Most of them have raised new houses on their own lands. But I have no land. Grave of my mother has been eroded."



A local Shalom Mia said, "The erosion by the Dharla River has reached near my home. My home is only seven-foot away from the river. If it cannot be tackled, the erosion will devour my home and land."



Chargourakmandal Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, the severe erosion by the Dharla River eroded houses of 15-20 families, half a kilometre road, and huge croplands.



After informing the authorities concerned, 6,000 geo bags were given for dumping. But despite that the erosion cannot be tackled, he added.



Mujib Killa Bhaban built at Tk 2.48 crore, schools, madrasas and 800 families are under threat.



Sub-Divisional Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Md Ismat Toha said, already 6,000 geo bags have been dropped in the Dharla River to stop erosion in Chargourakmandal area.



In fact, it is not possible to evade erosion in the area by dropping geo bags only without a big project, he added.



"I have informed the authorities concerned about raising a permanent embankment," the WDB official maintained.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 2: The erosion by the Dharla River is continuing in Fulbari Upazila of the district.After losing his 16 decimal home and land about one and a half months back, day-earner Badiuzzaman, 58, has turned destitute. He is now passing days in hardship with his four-member family including eight-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.A visit found a half-kilometre road embedded by the Dharla River about one and a half months back in Chargourakmandal area. The road was in front of the home of local Badiuzzaman Mia.Badiuzzaman Mia said, "Dharla has made many people poor. But none is living like me in trouble. Most of them have raised new houses on their own lands. But I have no land. Grave of my mother has been eroded."A local Shalom Mia said, "The erosion by the Dharla River has reached near my home. My home is only seven-foot away from the river. If it cannot be tackled, the erosion will devour my home and land."Chargourakmandal Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, the severe erosion by the Dharla River eroded houses of 15-20 families, half a kilometre road, and huge croplands.After informing the authorities concerned, 6,000 geo bags were given for dumping. But despite that the erosion cannot be tackled, he added.Mujib Killa Bhaban built at Tk 2.48 crore, schools, madrasas and 800 families are under threat.Sub-Divisional Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Md Ismat Toha said, already 6,000 geo bags have been dropped in the Dharla River to stop erosion in Chargourakmandal area.In fact, it is not possible to evade erosion in the area by dropping geo bags only without a big project, he added."I have informed the authorities concerned about raising a permanent embankment," the WDB official maintained.