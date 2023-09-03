Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dharla erosion continues at Fulbari

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

Dharla erosion continues at Fulbari

Dharla erosion continues at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 2: The erosion by the Dharla River is continuing in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

After losing his 16 decimal home and land about one and a half months back, day-earner Badiuzzaman, 58, has turned destitute. He is now passing days in hardship with his four-member family including eight-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

A visit found a half-kilometre road embedded by the Dharla River about one and a half months back in Chargourakmandal area. The road was in front of the home of local Badiuzzaman Mia.

Badiuzzaman Mia said, "Dharla has made many people poor. But none is living like me in trouble. Most of them have raised new houses on their own lands. But I have no land. Grave of my mother has been eroded."

A local Shalom Mia said, "The erosion by the Dharla River has reached near my home. My home is only seven-foot away from the river. If it cannot be tackled, the erosion will devour my home and land."
 
Chargourakmandal Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, the severe erosion by the Dharla River eroded houses of 15-20 families, half a kilometre road, and huge croplands.

 After informing the authorities concerned, 6,000 geo bags were given for dumping. But despite that the erosion cannot be tackled, he added.

Mujib Killa Bhaban built at Tk 2.48 crore, schools, madrasas and 800 families are under threat.
       
 Sub-Divisional Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Md Ismat Toha said, already 6,000 geo bags have been dropped in the Dharla River to stop erosion in Chargourakmandal area.

In fact, it is not possible to evade erosion in the area by dropping geo bags only without a big project, he added.

"I have informed the authorities concerned about raising a permanent embankment," the WDB official maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Construction of two footover bridges progresses in Khulna
Four crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Rajbari
Three found dead in Jamalpur, Khulna
Three murdered in Pirojpur, Jhenidah, Noakhali
Third tea auction centre opens in Panchagarh
Bumper coconut production at Morrelganj
3 arrested in rape cases in Bandarban, Pirojpur
Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft