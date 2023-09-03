Video
latest
Home Foreign News

Scientific efforts will continue: Modi on sun mission launch

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: India's latest mission in its ambitious space programme blasted off today, a week after the country's successful unmanned Moon landing.

Congratulating the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the tireless efforts to better understand  the Universe would continue.

"Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

ISRO on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3, a few days ago.

The mission is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers in a four-month journey.

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport, located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1," Modi said.     �NDTV




« PreviousNext »

