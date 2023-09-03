Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden to reach India two days before G20, hold bilateral talks with Modi

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

WASHINGTON, Sept 2: US President Joe Biden will travel to India September 7 to attend the G20 summit on the sidelines of which he will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has announced.

India, President of the G20, will host global leaders for the Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

On September 8, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday and Sunday, President Biden will participate in the G20 summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026.     �PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Thousands rally in Niger seeking withdrawal of French troops
Scientific efforts will continue: Modi on sun mission launch
Biden to reach India two days before G20, hold bilateral talks with Modi
US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine
Thai king endorses new cabinet
Russia to block G20 declaration if its views are ignored: Lavrov
India to host parliament speakers of G20 nations next month
British defence giant BAE sets up base in Ukraine


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft