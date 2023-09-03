Thai king endorses new cabinet







King Maha Vajiralongkorn acknowledged the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the appointment of 34 ministers, according to a statement in the Royal Gazette, including some from the previous deeply unpopular army-backed administration.



May's election led to months of political wrangling, after a popular reformist candidate was rejected by conservative parliamentary blocs -- paving the way for runners-up Pheu Thai party to form a controversial coalition government.

"Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister, has selected a qualified cabinet to administer the country further, so the King has commanded a new cabinet," the statement read.



The new cabinet sees Srettha as Minister of Finance and Anutin Charnvirakul -- the former health minister from the previous military-led government -- as the deputy prime minister.



Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, brother of ex-army chief Prawit Wongsuwan who was closely involved in 2014's coup, has been appointed minister of natural resources and environment.



Political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai said that the royal command indicates the country is one step closer to having a new government.



"The new cabinet needs to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and declare their policies in the parliament. Then, it will be considered fully-functioned," Yuttaporn told. �AFP



BANGKOK, Sept 2: Thailand's king endorsed a new cabinet on Saturday, taking the country one step closer to a fully functional administration after months of political deadlock.King Maha Vajiralongkorn acknowledged the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the appointment of 34 ministers, according to a statement in the Royal Gazette, including some from the previous deeply unpopular army-backed administration.May's election led to months of political wrangling, after a popular reformist candidate was rejected by conservative parliamentary blocs -- paving the way for runners-up Pheu Thai party to form a controversial coalition government."Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister, has selected a qualified cabinet to administer the country further, so the King has commanded a new cabinet," the statement read.The new cabinet sees Srettha as Minister of Finance and Anutin Charnvirakul -- the former health minister from the previous military-led government -- as the deputy prime minister.Police General Patcharawat Wongsuwan, brother of ex-army chief Prawit Wongsuwan who was closely involved in 2014's coup, has been appointed minister of natural resources and environment.Political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai said that the royal command indicates the country is one step closer to having a new government."The new cabinet needs to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and declare their policies in the parliament. Then, it will be considered fully-functioned," Yuttaporn told. �AFP