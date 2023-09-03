Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan ready to face off desperate Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Knowing that Bangladesh would be desperate to win against them in a bid to stay alive in the Asia Cup, Afghanistan head coach Jonathon Trott urged his side to prepare for the challenge.

The two teams meet in a high voltage Asia Cup clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Sunday).

Bangladesh have been in back foot after losing their first game to co-host Sri Lanka by five wickets. So the second game against Afghanistan turned out to be a 'do or die' game for them.

"I did watch the game, and I saw some good things from both teams.

So, we know it's going to be tough. Both of our games are going to be tough.

But focusing on the Bangladesh game first, we know that they're going to be desperate to win, obviously and it's our job to match their intensity and also the desire to win," Trott said.

"So, we all know that if we don't come with that mindset, matching them, or better mentality and better skills, we're going to be under pressure."

Afghanistan though were whitewashed in three-match series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka of late, recently they beat Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series by 2-1 and that too at Bangladesh's backyard.

Trott believes that victory will give them the edge over Bangladesh.

"We played Sri Lanka in a series. And we played Bangladesh in a series.

And we beat Bangladesh for the first time in Bangladesh, which is a good achievement.

So the teams will know each other really well, and we would have played each other a lot.

So, I expect and I predict some high-quality cricket, and some tough cricket, which is good for the development of all three countries," he said.

Trott said their recent ODI series defeat against Pakistan has made them understand where they need to work to challenge the big names.

"I think the series showed us the level we need to get to. We need to be consistent in our cricket. We had stages where we played some good cricket and we were in the first game, bowling them out for 200.

And in the second game, we were in the game when we got 300 batting first, and I feel we should have won that game as well," he said.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh
Afghanistan ready to face off desperate Bangladesh
Tigers desperate to win survival clash today
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Bangladesh start SAFF mission with losing note
2nd round matches of School Handball held
Bangladesh finishes in 5th place in men's hockey
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft