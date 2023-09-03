

Tigers desperate to win survival clash today



The Tigers therefore, are desperate to win today while the Afghans are eager to secure Super-four beating Bangladesh.



The match will commence at 3:30pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After a five-wicket succumb to Sri Lank with dreadful batting in their first match, Bangladesh must be aware about their batting mistake as most of their batters threw wickets playing suicidal shots.



There have few possible changes and the most possible change is Afif Hossain can back in place of Sheikh Mahedi while Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be replaced by right arm young speedster Hasan Mahmud.



If the think tank became harsh to Naim Sheikh, Anamul Bijoy can be seen to open the innings with newbie Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the earlier game and departed for a duck in the 2nd ball he faced.



Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy showed their character but vastly experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz disappointed.



They need to add something to the respective willows for the sake of team's endurance.



In the must win game, Bangladesh have to score against the spinners trio combining Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, who have great track record against Bangladesh.



Besides, Afghans recently won ODI series in and against Bangladesh must be encouraging for them today.



Pacers duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were at their best with the ball in the earlier match; can be big threats for Afghans today as well.



Afghanistan, without any injury concern, are all set to have a bite today.



Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have a dreamy tour in Bangladesh couple of months back, will be key to make Afghan scorecard healthier while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran will be well supported in the middle by all-rounders like Nabi, Rashid, Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib.



Besides, Fazalhaq Farooqi has been going through best of his time, who will delivery fiery 10 overs against Bangladesh.



The Gaddafi Stadium offers sporting wickets with 252 1st innings average while spinners will get turn as the match progresses.



The weather forecast shows a fair dry weather and toss winning side may prefer to bat first to score as many runs as they can to defend.



Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan today in the must win game of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 to keep nose above the water.The Tigers therefore, are desperate to win today while the Afghans are eager to secure Super-four beating Bangladesh.The match will commence at 3:30pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.After a five-wicket succumb to Sri Lank with dreadful batting in their first match, Bangladesh must be aware about their batting mistake as most of their batters threw wickets playing suicidal shots.There have few possible changes and the most possible change is Afif Hossain can back in place of Sheikh Mahedi while Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be replaced by right arm young speedster Hasan Mahmud.If the think tank became harsh to Naim Sheikh, Anamul Bijoy can be seen to open the innings with newbie Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the earlier game and departed for a duck in the 2nd ball he faced.Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy showed their character but vastly experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz disappointed.They need to add something to the respective willows for the sake of team's endurance.In the must win game, Bangladesh have to score against the spinners trio combining Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, who have great track record against Bangladesh.Besides, Afghans recently won ODI series in and against Bangladesh must be encouraging for them today.Pacers duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were at their best with the ball in the earlier match; can be big threats for Afghans today as well.Afghanistan, without any injury concern, are all set to have a bite today.Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have a dreamy tour in Bangladesh couple of months back, will be key to make Afghan scorecard healthier while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran will be well supported in the middle by all-rounders like Nabi, Rashid, Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib.Besides, Fazalhaq Farooqi has been going through best of his time, who will delivery fiery 10 overs against Bangladesh.The Gaddafi Stadium offers sporting wickets with 252 1st innings average while spinners will get turn as the match progresses.The weather forecast shows a fair dry weather and toss winning side may prefer to bat first to score as many runs as they can to defend.