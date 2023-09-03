Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023

Tigers desperate to win survival clash today

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Sports Reporter

Tigers desperate to win survival clash today

Tigers desperate to win survival clash today

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan today in the must win game of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 to keep nose above the water.

The Tigers therefore, are desperate to win today while the Afghans are eager to secure Super-four beating Bangladesh.

The match will commence at 3:30pm (BST) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After a five-wicket succumb to Sri Lank with dreadful batting in their first match, Bangladesh must be aware about their batting mistake as most of their batters threw wickets playing suicidal shots.

There have few possible changes and the most possible change is Afif Hossain can back in place of Sheikh Mahedi while Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be replaced by right arm young speedster Hasan Mahmud.

If the think tank became harsh to Naim Sheikh, Anamul Bijoy can be seen to open the innings with newbie Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the earlier game and departed for a duck in the 2nd ball he faced.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy showed their character but vastly experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz disappointed.

They need to add something to the respective willows for the sake of team's endurance.

In the must win game, Bangladesh have to score against the spinners trio combining Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, who have great track record against Bangladesh.

Besides, Afghans recently won ODI series in and against Bangladesh must be encouraging for them today.

Pacers duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were at their best with the ball in the earlier match; can be big threats for Afghans today as well.

Afghanistan, without any injury concern, are all set to have a bite today.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have a dreamy tour in Bangladesh couple of months back, will be key to make Afghan scorecard healthier while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran will be well supported in the middle by all-rounders like Nabi, Rashid, Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib.

Besides, Fazalhaq Farooqi has been going through best of his time, who will delivery fiery 10 overs against Bangladesh.

The Gaddafi Stadium offers sporting wickets with 252 1st innings average while spinners will get turn as the match progresses.

The weather forecast shows a fair dry weather and toss winning side may prefer to bat first to score as many runs as they can to defend.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh
Afghanistan ready to face off desperate Bangladesh
Tigers desperate to win survival clash today
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Bangladesh start SAFF mission with losing note
2nd round matches of School Handball held
Bangladesh finishes in 5th place in men's hockey
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft