Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:01 AM
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023

Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023

The Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023 begins from today, sponsored by Walton Group and organised by Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB).

A total of eight events will be held in the sports festival. A press meet held on this regard at the CRAB office on Saturday.

The press meet presided over by Mamunur Rashid, General Secretary of CRAB while FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Don, Additional Director, Head of the Department, Kamruzzaman Khan, former General Secretary and other officials were present at the press meet.

Expressing gratitude to Walton Group for sponsoring this year's sports festival, CRAB General Secretary Mamunur Rashid said, "For the first time there is a Ludo game competition for CRAB member's wives.

All members of CRAB will participate in the various events of this year's festival with joy and enthusiasm."    photo: Observer DESK



« PreviousNext »

