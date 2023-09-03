Bangladesh start SAFF mission with losing note

Video
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:01 AM
Home Sports

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh U-16 national football started their SAFF U-16 Football Championship mission with a losing note as they suffered a solitary goal defeat to defending champions India in their opening Group A match held on Saturday Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.

The first half of the match ended with goalless draw. In the first half, both Bangladesh and India were equal in attack and ball possession.

In the second half, India got deprived from a goal in the 72nd minute when a free kick from the front of the box returned to play after hitting the cross bar.

Two minutes later it was Sing Usham who finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for India.

Bangladesh however tried their best to stage a fight back in the dying moment creating some scoring chances but failed to convert any.

Bangladesh slotted in group A along with defending champions India and Nepal, will play their ultimate group match against Nepal on Monday (Sept 4).

The top two teams from each group will play the semifinal slated for September 8 while the final of the championship will be held on September 10.

All the matches of the championship will be held at the same venue.

Bangladesh U-16 team - Md. Nahidul Islam GK, Md. Abdur Rahman GK, Md. Alif Rahman Imtiage GK, Ashikur Rahman DF, Md Ismail Hossen, Md. Abu Rayhan Shaown, Md. Delwar DF, Md Imadul Haque RB, Md Imran Khan RB,Md. Siam Omit LB, Sheikh Sangram LB, Md. Mithu Chowdhury LB, Md. Kamal Merdha MF, Abdullah Junaid Cishty MF, Arman Miah MF, Nazmul Huda Faysal (captain) MF, Md Abu Sayed FW, Mohammad Ripon FW, Md Mursed Ali FW, M H Mohibbullah FW, Md Manik FW, Salah Uddin Sahed FW and Swe Mong Sing Marma.     �BSS



