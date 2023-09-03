Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2nd round matches of School Handball held

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Five boys' and two girls' section matches were held as the second round of the Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') Tournament began from Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's boys' section matches, Narinda Govt. High School, Sunnydale, Saint Gregory High School and College and Scholastica, Uttara won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

While in the girls' section matches, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and Sunnydale won their matches after beating their respective rivals.

A total of 24 teams, split into eight groups, are taking part in the boys' section while 19 teams, divided in six groups, are competing in the girls' section of the week-long meet.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh
Afghanistan ready to face off desperate Bangladesh
Tigers desperate to win survival clash today
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Bangladesh start SAFF mission with losing note
2nd round matches of School Handball held
Bangladesh finishes in 5th place in men's hockey
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft