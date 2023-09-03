2nd round matches of School Handball held







Five boys' and two girls' section matches were held as the second round of the Polar Ice Cream 28th National School Handball (Boys' & Girls') Tournament began from Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.In the day's boys' section matches, Narinda Govt. High School, Sunnydale, Saint Gregory High School and College and Scholastica, Uttara won their matches after beating their respective rivals.While in the girls' section matches, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and Sunnydale won their matches after beating their respective rivals.A total of 24 teams, split into eight groups, are taking part in the boys' section while 19 teams, divided in six groups, are competing in the girls' section of the week-long meet. �BSS