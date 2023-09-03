Bangladesh finishes in 5th place in men's hockey







Thanks to Sarowar Morshed Sawon for his magnificent hat-trick that helped Bangladesh to achieve the success in the keenly contested match. The first half of the match however ended by 3-3 goals draw.



Apart from Shawon's hat-trick with three goals, Shofiul Alom Shishir, Abed Uddin Dwin Islam Emon and Hossain Mohammad supported him with a lone goal each for Bangladesh.

Shawon was named the best player of the match. �BSS



