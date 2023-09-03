Video
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023

MANCHESTER, SEPT 2: England debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 95 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.

The fast bowler finished with excellent figures of 4-20 and wrapped up the game in style by taking three wickets in an over as New Zealand, set a stiff chase of 199, collapsed to 103 all out.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2-18 in three overs.

Victory left T20 world champions England 2-0 ahead in the four-match series, this win following their equally emphatic seven-wicket success at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook laid the foundations for Friday's overwhelming win.

Bairstow batted through the innings for 86 not out and Brook made a dashing 67 in England's 198-4.

The pair put on 131 for the third wicket in just 65 balls after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss.

Bairstow struck eight fours and four sixes in 60 balls faced.

Brook, controversially omitted from reigning champions England's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, struck fives sixes in his 36-ball innings.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee conceded 23 runs in one over, with the paceman returning figures of 1-48.

The tourists were never in the hunt with the bat, only Tim Seifert (39) offering much resistance in an innings where just two other batsmen reached double-figures, with Glenn Phillips contributing 22 and Mark Chapman making 15.

New Zealand slumped to 8-2 in their reply, with Devon Conway chipping Atkinson to Liam Livingstone at deep square leg to give the 25-year-old quick his first international wicket in the second over.

The dangerous Finn Allen then miscued a pull off Sam Curran and was comfortably held by Will Jacks.

Phillips looked to be launching something of a recovery before Rashid had him caught on the boundary by Brook.

Chapman, after launching spinner Liam Livingstone for a straight six, then found the same fielder.

Daryl Mitchell was caught behind off Brydon Carse, Mitchell Santner clean bowled by Jacks and Adam Milne reversed swept Rashid to Moeen Ali at slip.

Seifert fell when he sliced Atkinson high into the Manchester sky before wicketkeeper Buttler held a steepling catch.    �AFP



