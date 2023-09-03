Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU swoop for Amrabat, Liverpool reject Saudi bid for Salah on deadline day

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

LONDON, SEPT 2: Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan as part of a hat-trick of arrivals at Old Trafford in the hectic final hours before Friday's transfer deadline, while Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150 million ($190 million) offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City swooped for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes in a £53 million deal after selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea and Tottenham landed Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in the day's other major deals.

English top-flight clubs smashed their record for spending on new players during this window, with the total surpassing £2 billion for the first time, according to financial experts Deloitte.

"You've got that intensity of competition across the league. Whether that's competing for the title, competing for European places or just simply staying in the league, that's driving spending," said Calum Ross, assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"There are 10 clubs that have spent more than £100 million."

United left it late to get a deal done for midfielder Amrabat that will see one of the stars of Morocco's run to the World Cup semi-finals join from Fiorentina for a 10 million euro (£8.6 million) loan fee with the option to buy for a further 25 million euros next year.

Amrabat was joined by Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was with Spurs, in joining the Red Devils on deadline day.

"I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams," said Amrabat in a United statement.

Mason Greenwood departed United on Friday, joining Spanish side Getafe on loan. The club and Greenwood mutually agreed for the forward to continue his career elsewhere after he faced allegations of abuse involving a young woman.

Liverpool completed their midfield overhaul with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a £35 million deal.
But the Reds stood firm in the face of Al-Ittihad's attempt to lure Salah to Saudi.

"The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of the Reds' desire to keep the 31-year-old, who has two years left to run on his contract.

However, the Saudi transfer window does not close until September 7.

Treble winners City bolstered their midfield options after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan and a long-term hamstring injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne by signing Portugal international Nunes.

"The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn't turn down," said Nunes.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seamer Ferguson to captain New Zealand in Bangladesh
Afghanistan ready to face off desperate Bangladesh
Tigers desperate to win survival clash today
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Bangladesh start SAFF mission with losing note
2nd round matches of School Handball held
Bangladesh finishes in 5th place in men's hockey
England thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft