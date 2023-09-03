Wozniacki 'not surprised' by US Open run







The former world number one kept her fairytale comeback run in New York going with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Jennifer Brady, setting up a potential meeting with the in-form Coco Gauff.



Wozniacki retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, and the mother-of-two is playing just her third event since returning to the tour in Montreal last month.

"Honestly, not really (smiling)," she responded when asked if she was surprised by her level at a tournament where she first reached the fourth round as a teenager in 2008.



"I guess I always had the belief in myself. It takes a little time just to get back into the match rhythm." "All of that I knew, knowing what I've experienced throughout my career, I knew where I was at. Obviously day by day I feel like I'm getting a little bit better," she

continued. �AFP



