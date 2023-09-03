Video
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:00 AM
Sports

Wozniacki 'not surprised' by US Open run

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

NEW YORK, SEPT 2: Caroline Wozniacki said she always believed she could return to the top level after reaching the last 16 of the US Open on Friday in her first Grand Slam appearance in over three years.

The former world number one kept her fairytale comeback run in New York going with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Jennifer Brady, setting up a potential meeting with the in-form Coco Gauff.

Wozniacki retired after the 2020 Australian Open to start a family, and the mother-of-two is playing just her third event since returning to the tour in Montreal last month.

"Honestly, not really (smiling)," she responded when asked if she was surprised by her level at a tournament where she first reached the fourth round as a teenager in 2008.

"I guess I always had the belief in myself. It takes a little time just to get back into the match rhythm." "All of that I knew, knowing what I've experienced throughout my career, I knew where I was at. Obviously day by day I feel like I'm getting a little bit better," she
continued.    �AFP



