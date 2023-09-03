Barcelona sign Portuguese duo Felix and Cancelo on loan







"Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of player Joao Felix until June 30, 2024. There is no option to buy," said the Catalan club in a statement, before then announcing Cancelo's arrival.



Barcelona loaned winger Ansu Fati to Brighton and defender Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa earlier Friday to help create room to accommodate their new arrivals on the wage bill and register the players with La Liga, who have strict financial fair play rules.

The Catalans also sold winger Ez Abde to Real Betis for 7.5 million euros ($8.1 million), keeping an option to buy him back and 50 percent of the value of his next sale, and loaned defender Eric Garcia to Girona.



Felix became one of the most expensive players in history when Atletico Madrid signed him from Benfica in 2019 for 126 million euros ($136 million) at just 19 years old. �AFP



