Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 9:00 AM
Home Business

Waiver on tax, customs duty rose by 34pc to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in FY23

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Direct tax and customs duty exemption increased by 34 per cent to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in fiscal 2022-23 though most part of private sectors, including small and medium enterprises (SME), were deprived of the exemption facilities  required to boost their capacity as backward linkage industry.

Experts said big companies get priority in terms of tax exemption while small businesses were deprived of it as they had difficulty in ensuring regulatory compliance to get access to those facilities.

The tax expenditures in form of income tax and customs duty has increased by about 34 per cent or Tk 61,580 crore in FY23 from Tk 1,77,693 crore in FY22 which is about 2.23 per cent of actual tax-GDP ratio, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR).

In FY23,direct tax expenditure was about Tk 1.79 lakh crore which was Tk 1,25,813 crore in FY22. The  duty exemption was Tk 61,032 crore in FY23 which was Tk 51,880 crore in FY22.

However, the actual value-added tax (VAT) expenditure for FY23 is still being prepared by NBR. It has issued more than a thousand statutory regulatory orders, special official orders and circulars regarding tax policy support aimed at industrial and national growth of the country since FY09.

Economist Ahsan H Mansur said, 'increased amount of tax expenditures reflect that we are moving backwards in terms of improving private sector production capacity which in turn is prohibiting us from fulfilling International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions.'

'To be a developing country we must gradually withdraw all protection and tax facilities offered for our local capacity development and protection,' he said adding 'We have to facilitate a number of selected sectors to boost our capacity development."

'Local value addition in our RMG sector has increased significantly and we can also offer equal facilities for agriculture, pharmaceutical, IT, electric, footwear and leather sectors to boost their value addition capacity,' he said.

Business Initiative Leading Development chief executive officer Ferdaus Ara Begum said in terms of availing tax exemption, SMEs, especially women, were more deprived but they failed to access such facilities due to regulatory compliance crisis.




Waiver on tax, customs duty rose by 34pc to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in FY23
