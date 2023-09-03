Russia’s share of EU trade drops below 2pc







BRUSSELS, Sept 2: Russia's share of European Union trade fell below 2% in the second quarter, EU data released on Friday showed, with the bloc's trade deficit with the country hovering around record lows.Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow and sought to reduce its reliance on Russian energy product imports.Russia's share of EU goods trade was consistently below 2% for all months from March to June, the data showed, with imports from Russia at 1.7% of EU trade in June and exports at 1.4%. �Reuters