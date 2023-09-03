MCCI hails PM for opening Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Video
Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), warmly congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the Government of Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway (DEE).

"This marks a significant milestone as DEE becomes Bangladesh's first large-scale infrastructure project developed through a public-private partnership.

By enhancing Dhaka's transportation network, DEE is poised to drive economic growth, job creation, and improved efficiency. The initial phase has opened the Airport-Farmgate section," said the MCCI in a press release.

 The MCCI also commended the government for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the nation's infrastructure and their visionary approach in bringing this project to execution.

The release said the MCCI is confident that the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will effectively contribute to making Dhaka a more prosperous and livable megacity.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MCCI said Bangladesh is progressing towards higher levels of development and prosperity while the MCCI takes immense pride in witnessing this remarkable achievement.



