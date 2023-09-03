Video
Home Business

‘Good governance, political will key to sustainable urbanization’

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a seminar "Decentralization of Dhaka and Sustainable Urbanization in Bangladesh" said good governance, implementation of urban planning, political will, equal development of rural areas, mass transportation and sustainable infrastructure are crucial for steady urbanization and decentralization.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the event at its auditorium in the city on Saturday.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, Minister for Land was chief guest and Kazi Wasi Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were present as special guests.
   
DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said with the rapid economic development of the country massive urbanization needs to happen at a faster pace.

He said in order to mitigate huge traffic congestion and pollution we have to ensure decentralization which will play a pivotal role, he added.

He suggested that the government needs to attract long-term commercial investments, especially in cities outside Dhaka. To ease human pressure on the capital city Dhaka, building planned satellite cities and increasing expressways can be a good solution.  

He also said large cities should have better health facilities, quality education and adequate banking and administrative facilities for people to live in these cities.

He further said through decentralization, we need to emphasise on equal distribution of wealth, boosting local economy and better public services.
 
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP said, the government is implementing many development projects equally in all places. In the next 10 to 15 years more metro rail and elevated expressway will be constructed to ease the pressure of traffic congestion.
 
Kazi Wasi Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Public Works said the government is working on detailed area plan (DAP) so that businessmen have some room for their businesses expansion.

He said his ministry will consult with NBR for tax deducted at source and higher tax for flat/land/property registration. Projects need to be inclusive; villages should have an equal share of development.

He suggested planned housing estates beside EZs areas so that people working in  EZs can have urban facilities. He said a country at least need 25 percent forest land and also we should keep in mind that arable lands cannot be destroyed.  
        
Environment Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed said 50 percent oxygen comes from  ocean but extensive uses of plastic is polluting our ocean. We have to be more careful about air, water and sound pollution to keep the environment habitable.

She said that in terms of infrastructure development, we should be careful about its quality so that environment is not hampered.  
   
Architect Iqbal Habib, Vice President, Bangladesh Environment Movement presented the keynote paper.
Kazi Golam Nasir, Former Chief Architect, Department of Architecture,  Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners, Dr. Md. Shadi Uz Zaman, Managing Director Notundhora Assets Ltd and DCCI Director Hossain A Sikder, among others spoke on the occasion.



