Sri Lanka returns $100m more to Bangladesh







With the latest instalment, Sri Lanka paid back a total of $150 million. The country repaid $50 million as the first instalment on August 17, last, according to Md Mezbaul Haque, spokesman for BB.



The repayment comes more than a year and a half after the original agreed date. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entered in the currency swap agreements in August 2021. When the currency swap deal was agreed, Sri Lanka was supposed to repay the amount within three months.

Bangladesh lent the money to Sri Lanka in three instalments in 2021 -- the first tranche of $50 million was sent on August 19, the second instalment of $100 million 11 days later and another $50 million in September -- the first loan given by Bangladesh to any country.



Sri Lanka on Thursday paid back another $100 million of the $200 million it took from Bangladesh in a currency swap agreement two years ago, Bangladesh Bank (BB) said on Friday.With the latest instalment, Sri Lanka paid back a total of $150 million. The country repaid $50 million as the first instalment on August 17, last, according to Md Mezbaul Haque, spokesman for BB.The repayment comes more than a year and a half after the original agreed date. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh entered in the currency swap agreements in August 2021. When the currency swap deal was agreed, Sri Lanka was supposed to repay the amount within three months.Bangladesh lent the money to Sri Lanka in three instalments in 2021 -- the first tranche of $50 million was sent on August 19, the second instalment of $100 million 11 days later and another $50 million in September -- the first loan given by Bangladesh to any country.