

US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister



Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen hosted a high powered Business delegation from the USA at the State Guest House Padma on Wednesday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam was also present in the meeting.The US Bangladesh Business Council - headed by Chairman Steven Kobos and Ambassador Atul Keshap consisted of top executives from the energy, power, equity, aviation, agro, food processing, Medicare and other major sectors.The two sides discussed about the long term possibilities and prospects for business between the two countries and the mid term measures needed to be taken for realising the huge potential in these sectors.The two sides discussed about the possibility of trade, investment and technology transfers in the next two years from now and building on a stronger sub-regional growth trajectory and leveraging the Bay of Bengal frontiers.