Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Diplomatic Correspondent

US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister

US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen hosted a high powered Business delegation from the USA at the State Guest House Padma on Wednesday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam was also present in the meeting.

The US Bangladesh Business Council - headed by Chairman Steven Kobos and Ambassador Atul Keshap consisted of top executives from the energy, power, equity, aviation, agro, food processing, Medicare and other major sectors.

The two sides discussed about the long term possibilities and prospects for business between the two countries and the mid term measures needed to be taken for realising the huge potential in these sectors.

The two sides discussed about the possibility of trade, investment and technology transfers in the next two years from now and building on a stronger sub-regional growth trajectory and leveraging the Bay of Bengal frontiers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Waiver on tax, customs duty rose by 34pc to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in FY23
Russia’s share of EU trade drops below 2pc
MCCI hails PM for opening Dhaka Elevated Expressway
‘Good governance, political will key to sustainable urbanization’
Sri Lanka returns $100m more to Bangladesh
US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister
PRAN Agro gets Tk 262cr investment from MetLife thru onshore bond
HSBC showcases Next Step to Growth for Apparel Industry


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft