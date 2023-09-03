Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Sunday, 3 September, 2023, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla releases refreshed Model 3 with longer driving range in China

Published : Sunday, 3 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

SHANGHAI, Sept 2: Tesla  shares fell nearly 6% on Friday after the electric automaker unveiled a restyled, China-made Model 3 with a higher price, while slashing prices of its premium vehicles and its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software.

The launch of the new Model 3 sedan marks the first time the automaker has rolled out a vehicle in China ahead of the United States, underscoring its growing reliance on the country where it is in a race for market share with BYD.

The vehicle is being built at Tesla's Shanghai plant and comes with a starting price that is 12% higher than the previous, base model in China. It will also be exported to other markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Raising the base price on the Model 3, Tesla's top-selling model after the Y, could help protect margins. But the price cuts for its more premium cars highlight the intense competition EV makers face, especially in China.

The automaker led by Elon Musk has started a price war this year that has boosted deliveries but sent its industry-leading margins to a four-year low.

The exterior design of the refreshed Model 3 does not look dramatically different from the previous one, Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.     �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Waiver on tax, customs duty rose by 34pc to Tk 1.79 lakh crore in FY23
Russia’s share of EU trade drops below 2pc
MCCI hails PM for opening Dhaka Elevated Expressway
‘Good governance, political will key to sustainable urbanization’
Sri Lanka returns $100m more to Bangladesh
US business delegate meets BD Foreign Minister
PRAN Agro gets Tk 262cr investment from MetLife thru onshore bond
HSBC showcases Next Step to Growth for Apparel Industry


Latest News
Rain lets none of India, Pakistan win the clash
News of meeting with Japa secretary general in Singapore is a dirtiness: Fakhrul
Dhaka should maintain balanced ties with Western countries, China, India for sake of economy
24th session of JS begins Sunday
People didn't see any progress during BNP regime: Quader
50 editors protest interference on Bangladesh's independent judiciary
Hathurusingha urges Tigers to bring up their best game
Kishan, Pandya help India to manage respectable total
Two drug peddlers held with hemp in Kurigram
Dhaka Elevated Expressway is another milestone in communication: PM
Most Read News
Blissful Melancholy
A Tale of Tortoises
Chicken Cordon Blue
The Indians
JU student found hanging at home near campus
Petrol pumps to remain shut from Sunday
Foreign powers’ focus turns to the Asia-Pacific
How strong are the walls of BRICS
No photos standing on elevated expressway
Elections to be held in first week of January
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft