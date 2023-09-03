

AKASH joins hands with GP Amaya Industries



M.A. Hanif, the Head of Sales & Distribution at AKASH Digital TV, Md. Riaz Al Faruque Bhuiyan, the Head of Acquisition and Monetization - Premium Segment, Commercial and Md. Jahidul Hasan - the National Sales Manager of Amaya Industries recently formalized this collaboration by signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the GP House.



This joint effort is dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line entertainment, says a press release.

From now on, GPStar customers will receive a complimentary AKASH Digital TV connection and a Free Play Access Subscription which is an entertainment internet product of Grameenphone with free subscription of Hoichoi, Chorki & Bioscope upon purchasing a Xiaomi TV.



The signing event was attended by senior officials from all participating companies, including Md. Mezbah Uddin, the Assistant General Manager - Business Development; and representing AKASH Digital TV.



