

Islami Bank- Instant Cash remittance fiesta winners named



The winners are respectively Jamal Mia of Bhairab Branch; Sayeda Nourin Islam Chitra of Kishoreganj Branch; Fatema Akhtar and Geeta Rani of Brahmbaria Branch and Sumi Khatun of Jhikargachha Branch.



The draw was held on digital platform in the presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank and Md Faridul Islam, Country Manager of Instant Cash, at Islami Bank Tower.

The clients won the prizes for receiving remittance through Islami Bank using Instant Cash channel from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Malaysia.



Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors; Md Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President; Mohammad Masud, Head of Foreign Trade Processing Division; Nazrul Islam, Head of Brand and Communication Division; Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division; Md Mostak Ahmad, Senior Assistant Vice President and Farhana Islam Khan, Business Development Officer of Instant Cash, were present on the occasion.



During the ongoing campaign until October 19, 2023, a remittance beneficiary can win a washing machine every banking day by sending remittance to Islami Bank using Instant Cash channel.



Additionally, there is a mega offer of a three-member family round trip of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar air ticket and two-night-accommodation at Sayeman Beach Resort.



